Megan Fox Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Age Gap Criticism

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox has something to say to people side-eyeing the age gap between her and Machine Gun Kelly. And though she half-joked that he's "lived like he's 19 his whole life," the star also said that famous men don't incur the same level of scrutiny for dating younger women. Case and point: Leonardo DiCaprio's refusal to date anyone over the age of 25 or the fact that her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, is 47-years-old. Which, if memory serves right, was something no one cared about.

