Idaho State

Big Idaho health care providers mandate staff COVID vaccines

By REBECCA BOONE
newmilfordspectrum.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three of Idaho's largest medical care providers announced Thursday that they would require COVID-19 vaccines for eligible employees. The mandates from Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke's Health System are an effort to keep staffers and patients safe ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants continue to spread in parts of the U.S.

