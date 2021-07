Buccaneers OL Ali Marpet said he’s okay with the league adding a 17th game if there is a reduced amount of practice time or contact in training camp. “I’m ok with the 17th game if there’s the same or less football in general, right?” Marpet said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “So if we’re reducing our practice time or reducing how much hitting we’re doing in training camp, think that’s what’s relevant. So I’m not opposed to a 17th game, as long as that means we’re not, you know, doing a lot more football than we would be. So again, we just have to scale it back considering we have a 17th game, during training camp and throughout the week.”