Celebrities

Diplo Facing Another Sexual Assault Allegation

By Trey Alston
papermag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiplo is facing another sexual assault allegation, just weeks after one was filed by his ex-girlfriend. Soon after, Diplo allegedly asked the woman to join him in his private room while Diplo's security started to remove other people from the party. Inside the room, the woman claims that Diplo wouldn't let her leave until she performed oral sex on him. The woman said that she complied because she wanted to leave and feared for her safety.

Diplo
#Tmz#Tmz
