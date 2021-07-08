Cancel
Random Acts of Kindness at Trader Joe's

By a-1625782968
Santa Barbara Edhat
 12 days ago

I saw this post for my neighborhood next door page and it was too heartwarming not to share. We could all be reminded of small acts of kindness and share them with others. I was in TJs earlier today putting together a care package for a friend who is in a nursing home and not doing too well. She had specifically requested some Kind bars. I got a dozen or so and some other treats and went to the checkout. The young cashier commented on how yummy the Kind bars were. I explained they were for a friend in a nursing home who wasn't feeling too great. He said, "Oh I'm so sorry, may I give you some flowers to take to her?"

