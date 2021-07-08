Cancel
Montana State

Montana State tied for 7th, Montana slotted 9th in preseason HERO Sports FCS Top 25 poll

By Montana Sports
montanasports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana State football team is tied for 7th and Montana is 9th in the HERO Sports FCS top 25 preseason poll, the online news outlet announced on Thursday. The Bobcats hold the No. 7 spot with Big Sky Conference foe Weber State, making the pair the highest-ranked Big Sky teams in the poll. MSU was ranked 8th in the Athlon Sports preseason poll earlier this summer, while Montana came in at No. 11.

