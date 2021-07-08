Cancel
Environment

SoMD Weather for Friday, July 9, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
