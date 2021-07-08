Cancel
Flint, MI

Claressa Shields on her journey from Flint to the top

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 12 days ago
Tonight's 7 UpFront segment is focusing on Flint's own Claressa Shields.

We're talking with her about her journey from Flint to the boxing championship.

"The motivation for MMA was just I learned that I loved fighting - period," Shields says. "It's not just boxing, but I love the Art of War and I really wanted to just test myself and see if I could even win an MMA fight because it's a stereotype that boxers can't do well in MMA and I was able to make that stereotype go down a little bit less and I did pretty good and I was able to win the fight and get the third-round knockout."

