Claressa Shields on her journey from Flint to the top

Tonight's 7 UpFront segment is focusing on Flint's own Claressa Shields.

We're talking with her about her journey from Flint to the boxing championship.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"The motivation for MMA was just I learned that I loved fighting - period," Shields says. "It's not just boxing, but I love the Art of War and I really wanted to just test myself and see if I could even win an MMA fight because it's a stereotype that boxers can't do well in MMA and I was able to make that stereotype go down a little bit less and I did pretty good and I was able to win the fight and get the third-round knockout."