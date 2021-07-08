Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden Administration Says Talks with Russia on Cyber Attacks Are Progressing. Privately, Staffers Are Skeptical

By Brian Bennett
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIlFh_0arRmavp00

Despite public statements that U.S. talks with Russia are pressing forward on cyber attacks, some of President Joe Biden’s own aides are skeptical that President Vladimir Putin will act to rein in cyber criminals based there. “He’s not going to,” says one Biden Administration official, speaking about Putin taking steps to crack down on hacks originating in Russia and on Russian networks. The official says several members of Biden’s team are doubtful. Without Putin intervening, “the criminal groups will keep doing what they’re doing” the official says. “He’s wreaking havoc.”

When the two leaders met in Geneva in June , Biden asked Putin to help crack down on criminal hackers working in Russia that have been targeting American institutions and businesses. Less than a month later, Russian hackers allegedly broke into computers used by a contractor for Republican National Committee, and a Russian cyber criminal network activated another massive international ransomware attack that targeted an estimated 1,500 businesses, some in the U.S.

U.S. intelligence officials have watched ransomware attacks escalate in scale and sophistication as relations between Washington and Moscow grew increasingly strained in recent years. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s meddling in U.S. elections, the Congressional investigation into links between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin, and Trump’s unpredictable public statements about Russia put the countries on adversarial footing, preventing high-level discussions to outline rules of the road and clear consequences for aggressive hacking.

When Biden met Putin on June 16, the American President tried to change that. The leaders agreed to set up meetings between senior cyber security experts in their governments. In multiple meetings since, the White House has told Russian officials that the U.S. expects Russia to shut down criminal groups launching ransomware attacks from inside Russia or using Russian networks, according to a White House official. A meeting between the two countries on ransomware attacks specifically is scheduled for next week.

Since the fresh attacks, pressure has been mounting on Biden to push Putin to intervene against Russian criminal hackers and, in some cases, his own security forces, to get them to tamp down the attacks. The White House has publicly brushed all that aside for now, emphasizing that talks with Moscow are continuing and need time to show results. Biden himself is not frustrated with Russia’s slow response, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in response to a question from TIME on July 6. “The meeting with the Russian President was just a couple of weeks ago. We’ve had ongoing meetings at an expert level pretty much since that point in time,” said Psaki.

Even if some administration officials doubt the talks will be fruitful, there’s a genuine benefit an open line of communication, says Philip Reiner, the head of the Institute for Security and Technology and a former White House national security official under President Barack Obama. “The fact that they’re even talking is actually a very positive thing,” says Reiner. Russian officials “do have a history of slow rolling these things and so hopefully this time it bears out differently,” he says.

If Russia doesn’t follow through on reigning in the hacks operating in its borders, the Biden Administration has various levers to pull, including additional economic sanctions and offensive hacks that can hobble the networks the hackers are using. “It starts with the question of, ‘Does Vladimir Putin want to be seen and have his country be seen as part of the legitimate international system?’” Reiner says.

In the meantime, U.S. officials at the FBI, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have been scrambling to shore up massive vulnerabilities in the computer systems of U.S. businesses and government contractors. Cybersecurity company Emisoft found at least 2,354 U.S.-based governments, healthcare facilities, and schools were victims of ransomware in 2020, with payments totaling more than $900 million.

The Department of Justice has been working to expand its ability to seize Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies used to pay off criminal hackers in exchange for unlocking hijacked computer systems. In June, Justice officials said they were able to seize $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid as ransom to hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline hack that caused fuel disruptions and caused a run on gasoline along the East Coast in May. U.S. intelligence agencies have also been weighing cyber operations that could disrupt and disable criminal outfits from launching the attacks, particularly those based in Russia or using Russian internet infrastructure for their operations.

U.S. officials are still waiting to see if the June summit and subsequent talks lead to any decrease in attacks on critical infrastructure, such as pipelines, healthcare facilities, food processing plants and other parts of the U.S. economy, where a shutdown would be debilitating. When they met in Geneva, Biden gave Putin a list of 16 sectors the U.S. considers off limits. The government has also formed a group with energy companies called the Cybersecurity Industrial Control Systems Initiative to better protect the energy grid, and plans to expand that pilot program to water systems, the chemical industry and pipelines in the coming months.

One of the challenges of tracking the breadth of ransomware attacks in the U.S. is that U.S. companies are not required to report cyber incursions—and many don’t. The FBI runs the Internet Crime Complaint Center, known as IC3, but participation in that reporting process is voluntary. Officials believe that many ransomware hacks go unreported because companies are concerned about public criticism, loss of business or civil lawsuits.

Biden Administration officials are trying to convince American companies to better protect their own computer systems. After the Colonial hack, Biden issued an executive order requiring companies that do business with the federal government to adhere to a series of security conditions to prevent hacks, requirements the White House hopes will be adopted by companies across sectors.

In early June, Anne Neuberger, a senior White House advisor on cyber security, told U.S. businesses to see ransomware as a threat to their basic ability to operate. She said businesses should immediately adopt multi-factor authentication for accessing networks, work to detect intrusions, encrypt stored data so it can’t be used even if it is stolen, and other steps. She has since warned that local governments are at risk, too. On July 6, Neuberger met virtually with a large group of U.S. mayors to sound the alarm on the vulnerabilities ransomware hackers present to U.S. cities and to describe several steps to protect their networks.

When it comes to ransoms demanded by hackers that have locked up computer systems, the Biden Administration’s advice to companies is not to pay them. In the July 6 press conference, Psaki said that the U.S. “ransomware policy continues to be the same as it has been for several months, which is that we do not advise—we advise against, in fact—companies paying ransomware given it incentivizes bad actors to repeat this behavior.”

Comments / 0

TIME

TIME

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Cyber Security#Ukraine#Russian#American#Congressional#Kremlin#The White House#The Biden Administration#Fbi#Emisoft#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

State rips Cruz over holds ahead of key Russian talks

The State Department and Senate Democrats are calling out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for holding up confirmation votes on key members of President Biden ’s national security team. They are particularly criticizing Cruz for his hold on Bonnie Jenkins, who Biden nominated as under secretary of State for arms control...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Biden refutes US intelligence agencies on China hacking

President Joe Biden rejected the U.S. intelligence community's assessments on Monday when he explained why he won't introduce sanctions against China in response to its Microsoft Exchange hack. Biden did so with a statement evoking memories of former President Donald Trump's delusional contesting of U.S. intelligence assessments on Russian interference...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Pence v. Biden on China: Competing but consistent visions

“Trumpism without Trump” is what Beijing calls the Biden administration’s China policy. For once, Global Times, China’s Communist Party mouthpiece, has it about right. In surprising ways, most of the Biden national security team is following the basic thrust of Trump administration China policies. Though the Biden roster includes personnel who served during the 16 Bill Clinton and Barack Obama years, the policies Beijing complains about were put in place during the single Donald Trump term.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden orders review of remittances to Cuba

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden has directed his administration to examine remittances to Cuba in the wake of protests on the island to determine ways for those residing in the US to send money to the country, a senior administration official told CNN. "At President Biden's direction, the United...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration eyeing new sanctions on Iran oil sales if nuclear talks fail: report

The Biden administration is reportedly considering slapping new sanctions on Iran’s oil sales to China if talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal fail. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the U.S. is looking into placing stricter sanctions on the oil sales to China, a key client for Iran, as negotiations with European and other international partners in Vienna appear to lose momentum.
POTUSNPR

The U.S. Has Formally Accused China Of A Massive Cyberattack On Microsoft

The White House is publicly blaming China for an attack on Microsoft's Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers worldwide, allowing hackers to gain access to troves of sensitive data. Separately, the Department of Justice announced Monday that a federal grand jury in May had indicted...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy