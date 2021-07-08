Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex

The Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull is a brand new item for a legendary quest this week, because you have to use an Inflate-A-Bull to complete all of the Fortnite Week 6 quests. The problem is, because it's brand new and players still aren't used to the Inflate-A-Bull item in Fortnite, the quest can prove to be challenging for some. All you have to do is use one but if you're finding it a little easier said than done, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull, including how to find and use one.