Gold on the Line: Olympic Athletes and Their Focus of Attention

In years past, the Olympic Village has been known for offering, ahem, extracurricular activities for athletes. In fact, this has become such an acceptable feature of the Games that organizers in previous years have provided hundreds of thousands of free condoms in the Village. In light of COVID-19, this year is much different, and organizers are discouraging any close contact between athletes. Their solution? Cardboard beds. Olympic 5,000m silver-medallist Paul Chelimo decided to share his take on the living conditions, and it has past and present cross-country and track runners laughing right along with him.