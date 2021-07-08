Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

3 Of Monty And Rose’s Fluffy Chicks Hatch At Montrose Beach

By Joe Ward
blockclubchicago.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPTOWN — Montrose Harbor is once again home to baby piping plovers after their endangered parents, Monty and Rose, saw three chicks hatch at their lakefront nest this week. Great Lakes piping plovers Monty and Rose had two chicks hatch in their nest Wednesday afternoon at Montrose Beach, wildlife volunteers confirmed. A third chick hatched Thursday morning and volunteers are still awaiting word on the birds’ fourth egg.

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montrose, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatching#Volunteers#Weather#Fluffy Chicks Hatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy