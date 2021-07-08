3 Of Monty And Rose’s Fluffy Chicks Hatch At Montrose Beach
UPTOWN — Montrose Harbor is once again home to baby piping plovers after their endangered parents, Monty and Rose, saw three chicks hatch at their lakefront nest this week. Great Lakes piping plovers Monty and Rose had two chicks hatch in their nest Wednesday afternoon at Montrose Beach, wildlife volunteers confirmed. A third chick hatched Thursday morning and volunteers are still awaiting word on the birds’ fourth egg.blockclubchicago.org
