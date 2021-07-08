Cancel
Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A Among New Eateries Coming To NY Thruway Service Areas

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
New restaurants are coming to New York Thruway service areas. Photo Credit: Thruway Authority

Some popular, prominent restaurants are coming to New York State Thruway rest stops as part of a multi-million project to redevelop more than two dozen service stations.

Beginning on Thursday, July 29, construction will begin on a $450 million project to develop 27 service areas on the Thruway, officials announced this week.

As of July 29, 10 services areas will be temporarily closed to begin the first phase of the project, though fuel service will remain available at all locations during construction.

Restaurants planned to open at the service stations include:

  • Shake Shack;
  • Panera;
  • Popeyes;
  • Burger King;
  • Panda Express;
  • Chick-fil-A; Starbucks;
  • Dunkin’ Donuts;
  • Taste NY;
  • Applegreen Convenience Store.

No specific locations for the new restaurants have been announced.

Rest stops that will be closed temporarily beginning on July 29:

  • Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6);
  • Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65);
  • New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127);
  • Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210);
  • Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210);
  • Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266);
  • Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324);
  • Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337);
  • Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412);
  • Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397).

Next year, construction is expected to begin at service stations in Sloatsburg, Ulster, Pattersonville, Oneida, Seneca, and Scottsville.

“A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway this month,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll stated.

“This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry.

“This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.”

