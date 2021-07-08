Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to play Monster Hunter: World offline

Digital Trends
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter: World is a game that’s best played with a few friends. Teaming up to take down a behemoth is an experience unlike anything else, and it’s the reason why Monster Hunter is one of the most popular series of all time. However, plenty of people enjoying running through...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offline#The Monster#A Quest Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to Redeem Deluxe Edition DLC

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin looks set to expand the series’ reach even further by making the core gameplay more accessible and beginner-friendly, much in the same vein as its predecessor. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to redeem Monster Hunter Stories 2 Deluxe Edition DLC.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Change a Monstie’s Elemental Type in Monster Hunter Stories 2

If you’ve played through Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, then you’ve probably experimented a fair bit around with Monsties to come up with an ideal composition. We will be showing you how to change a Monstie’s Elemental Type in Monster Hunter Stories 2 so you can take your roster of Monsties up a notch.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Increase Stable Slots in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Stables are the most fundamental mechanic of the game that help you micromanage the entirety of your Monsties’ roster. You will inevitably, however, run out of Stable Slots like everyone else and that is where we will help by showing you how to increase your stable slots in Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Monster Hunter Stories 2 How To Transfer Your Save Data

Those that have played the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trial Version will want to know how to transfer their save data to the full game. The good news is that the process couldn’t be simpler. After booting up the game, from the main menu screen you will need to select the Transfer from the Demo option. If you have save data from the demo version on your Nintendo Switch, this will then be identified and you will be asked whether you would like to resume your progress.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Battle Guide - How To Win Battles

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will have you engaging in a lot of battles, so in this guide we give a big focus on the rock-paper-scissors combat, along with details on how to team up with companions and Monsties for incredibly powerful attacks. We also provide some smaller hints and tips to help you through the campaign.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Persona 25th anniversary site teases seven project announcements

Atlus’ hit RPG series Persona has been around for 25 years now. To celebrate, the developer is teasing seven announcements on Persona’s 25th-anniversary website. Persona went from being a simple spinoff of Atlus’original flagship JRPG Shin Megami Tensei to the front runner of the company itself. The series has just come off of its most successful project yet in Persona 5 and is already looking toward the future.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Is it Cross-Play or Cross-Save Compatible? Answered

Monster Hunter Stories 2 has arrived on PC and Nintendo Switch, bringing a slightly more simplified experience of hunting big ol’ beasties for their parts and using them to craft new weapons and armor. As the game has been released on multiple platforms and has a co-op multiplayer mode, some players may be wondering if Monster Hunter Stories 2 has cross-play or cross-save compatibility between the Switch and PC. Well, here’s everything you need to know.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to Fill Up the Kinship Gauge

Developed and published by Capcom, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a story-focused JRPG with traditional turn-based combat. Unlike the mainline series, here you’ll be fighting monsters in a slower-paced setting, but you’ll still be able to do things like break off monster parts to craft equipment. Because of this shift in gameplay, some of the mechanics might feel a bit obtuse. Here’s how to fill up the Kinship gauge in Monster Hunter Stories 2.
FIFADigital Trends

What is EA Play?

While physical media will almost certainly be around for several years to come, the video game industry has made significant strides toward an all-digital future. But beyond that, the concept of subscription services — particularly in the world of video games — has been brought to the forefront in recent years. While services like Xbox Game Pass and, to a lesser extent, PlayStation Now are leading the charge, there are other options you might be less familiar with.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Answer All Quiz Questions

As you progress in Monster Hunter World 2, you’ll find one type of quest you can’t beat with Monsties. In certain areas, you’ll encounter Felynes that give you quiz questions. Each quest gives you a big reward, and the final set of quiz questions are pretty hard. Don’t feel bad if you don’t know the answers, because we’ve gone through all the quests and collected all the answers in one place. Check below for all the answers from beginning to end.
Digital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy alien trees

The latest set of Fortnite challenges is live and ready to go, this time for season 7, week 6. For this week’s list, you’ll be sent all around the map, with a slightly more complicated set of objectives than you might be used to. One specific challenge is for destroying alien trees, which you might not be familiar with, even if you’ve played through this season thus far.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

It’s a new week, which means the next list of Fortnite challenges is here for you to complete. This week’s challenges might cause a little trouble since they send you to specific, unmarked locations on the map. But fortunately, most of them can be completed fairly quickly if you know where to go. One that might cause you some trouble requires you to deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery.
Video GamesNME

Best Xbox Series X|S games: The games to play in 2021

The best Xbox Series X|S games aren’t strictly games that are exclusive to the latest consoles. That may sound odd, but Microsoft has gone out of its way to ensure that all the best Xbox Series X|S games also work on the last-generation Xbox One, albeit with fewer optimisations and sometimes lower performance.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The Witcher: Monster Slayer

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunt…. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter. As you explore the real world around you, each step will take you deeper into a dark fantasy adventure. Track monsters, learn their habits and prepare for battle. Select the best weapons and armor and brew powerful witcher potions to gain the upper hand before you begin a battle. As you gain experience and take on more dangerous foes, you will need to improve your skills, gear, and tactics in order to become a monster slayer of true renown. TRACK YOUR TARGETS – Use real-time weather conditions, the time of day, and all your witcher senses to hunt the monsters living around you. EXPLORE ADVANCED AUGMENTED REALITY – Make the dark fantasy world of The Witcher your reality with AR features that will change your perception of places you thought you knew. EMBARK ON ADVENTURES – Experience quests that propel you through deep, story-driven adventures inspired by The Witcher series. GATHER TROPHIES FROM FALLEN FOES – Defeat dozens of different beasts and grow a collection worthy of a true monster slayer.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Netflix could add games to its platform within the next year

Following months of speculation, Netflix has signaled its intent to move into gaming after confirming the hiring of Mike Verdu, a major figure in the gaming industry with high-level experience at the likes of Facebook-owned Oculus, Electronic Arts, Zynga, and Atari. Verdu is being brought in to build and lead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy