Fortnite challenge guide: Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex

A new season of Fortnite means a new landscape of weapons to learn. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 goes heavy on the sci-fi, so there are several new weapons to master, in addition to some previous weapons being vaulted or unvaulted. Among the most exciting new additions are IO and alien tech weapons, such as the Recon Scanner and the Kymera Ray Gun. In this guide, we'll walk you through the new list of weapons you'll find across Apollo. Put on your tinfoil hats and get in there with these Fortnite Season 7 vaulted and unvaulted weapons, then stay tuned as we break down all the brand-new weapons first arriving on the island.