NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) - Get Report has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 30, 2021. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.92 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NWN) - Get Report (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 63,000 people through about 26,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

