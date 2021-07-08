Rutherford Falls: Season Two Renewal for Peacock Comedy Series

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePeacock wants to take us back to Rutherford Falls. The streaming service has renewed the single-camera comedy series for a second season. Created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the Rutherford Falls TV show stars Helms, Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. The story follows Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong best friends. Nathan is a proud descendant of the town’s founder and he runs the town’s heritage museum. Reagan is a member of the Minishonka Nation and she has dreams of championing the history of her people. The two find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call.

