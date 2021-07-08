Rutherford Falls: Season Two Renewal for Peacock Comedy Series

After the big premiere today on Peacock, can you expect a Dr. Death season 2 renewal? Or, are we already at the end of the road?. There are a number of different things to talk through here, but we should kick things off with the facts: There are no plans for more of this series. Why is that? Fundamentally, it’s because there were never any plans for more from the start. The true-crime project was always meant as a limited series, which makes sense given that it is based on events with a defined beginning, middle, and end.