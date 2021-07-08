Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sensata Technologies To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On July 27, 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until August 3, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10158391.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005911/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Technology Company#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs") to repurchase $475 million of the Company's common stock. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program, under which $1.46 billion remained available as of July 21, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

ARLINGTON, Va., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (AES) - Get Report declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1505 per share payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021. Additional information regarding...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Arrival To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 12, 2021; Reminder Of Deadline For Public Warrant Redemption July 19, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the company creating electric vehicles ("EVs") with its unique technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company's website at investors.arrival.com . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

PS Business Parks, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) - Get Report announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ221. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 18, 2021 at 800-839-4018, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBMD) will issue its second quarter of 2021 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. About Howard Bancorp, Inc. Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank. Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a general commercial banking business through its 13 branches located throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. It had consolidated assets of approximately $2.6 billion at March 31, 2021. Additional information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank are available on its website at www.HowardBank.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Wisconsin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividends

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Sept. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 13, 2021. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Oct. 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on Oct. 14, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HONOLULU, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) - Get Report, parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings on July 28, 2021, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time ( 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on July 28, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy