The 65th AAMA Annual Conference Hosts Medical Assistant Professionals From Around The Country

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, will host its 65th Annual Conference from Sept. 24-27 at the Westin Galleria Houston in Houston, Texas. The conference will provide hundreds of medical assistant professionals from across the country with networking opportunities and educational sessions on the latest in both patient care—including administrative and clinical topics—and the profession of teaching.

"This year's conference slogan, 'Over the Moon,' can do so much more than express our excitement over celebrating the AAMA's 65 years of dedication to the medical assisting profession," says Debby Houston, CMA (AAMA), CPC, 2019-2021 president of the AAMA. "I think it can serve as inspiration for what each of us can do. Medical assisting is a career growing much faster than average, and our educational sessions will provide those professionals with innovative strategies and updates on the latest in both patient care and clinical topics."

The AAMA Annual Conference will feature numerous sessions including:

  • CMA (AAMA)® Knowledge Bowl
  • Language Matters: Communication Strategies to Help Promote Alcohol-Free Pregnancies
  • Update on the Latest Chemotherapy Drugs
  • Cancer Prevention: Screening for Lung and Esophageal Cancer
  • Microlearning for Professional Development

For a complete list of speakers and sessions, please visit http://www.aama-ntl.org/docs/default-source/conference/conference-registration-brochure.pdf.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)®—or CMA (AAMA)—credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA.

For more information, please visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Francesca Llanos, Public Relations and Marketing Manager

773/590-5524

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-65th-aama-annual-conference-hosts-medical-assistant-professionals-from-around-the-country-301328253.html

SOURCE American Association of Medical Assistants

