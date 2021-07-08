The 65th AAMA Annual Conference Hosts Medical Assistant Professionals From Around The Country

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, will host its 65th Annual Conference from Sept. 24-27 at the Westin Galleria Houston in Houston, Texas. The conference will provide hundreds of medical assistant professionals from across the country with networking opportunities and educational sessions on the latest in both patient care—including administrative and clinical topics—and the profession of teaching.

"This year's conference slogan, 'Over the Moon,' can do so much more than express our excitement over celebrating the AAMA's 65 years of dedication to the medical assisting profession," says Debby Houston, CMA (AAMA), CPC, 2019-2021 president of the AAMA. "I think it can serve as inspiration for what each of us can do. Medical assisting is a career growing much faster than average, and our educational sessions will provide those professionals with innovative strategies and updates on the latest in both patient care and clinical topics."

The AAMA Annual Conference will feature numerous sessions including:

CMA (AAMA)® Knowledge Bowl

Language Matters: Communication Strategies to Help Promote Alcohol-Free Pregnancies

Update on the Latest Chemotherapy Drugs

Cancer Prevention: Screening for Lung and Esophageal Cancer

Microlearning for Professional Development

For a complete list of speakers and sessions, please visit http://www.aama-ntl.org/docs/default-source/conference/conference-registration-brochure.pdf.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)®—or CMA (AAMA)—credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA.

For more information, please visit www.aama-ntl.org

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

