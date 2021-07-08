Small Pharma Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Market Report 2021: Discover The CRO Attributes Driving Outsourcing Choices For Phase II/III Clinical Research

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking - Small Pharma Market (2nd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher understands the desire for a deeper dive into the small and emerging biopharma landscape. Are the needs, perceptions, and interactions of this segment different compared to the wider audience of Phase II/III clinical development outsourcers?

In a word, yes. The goal, therefore, of this small and emerging biopharma report is two-fold. First, this research will help small and emerging biopharma companies make more informed CRO selection decisions. Second, these findings will help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies to better accommodate small and emerging biopharma companies.

As these companies continue to increase their role in drug development and innovation, the publisher knows the importance of keeping a pulse on this subset. Our goal remains the same-provide quality market research to ensure both sponsors and providers can glean what they need to make the best decisions possible for their clinical development programs and service offerings.

What You Will Learn:

Small & Emerging Sponsors:

Make smarter CRO outsourcing decisions by learning which service providers line up with your company's needs

Discover the CRO attributes driving outsourcing choices for Phase II/III clinical research, as well as which attributes are increasing in importance over the last 12 months among industry peers

Find which CROs have the highest customer loyalty scores - as determined via customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again ratings

Service Providers:

Refine your marketing efforts by focusing on what customers say makes your organization stand out to small & emerging biopharma companies

Uncover the factors influencing small & emerging sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are increasing in importance for future outsourcing

Major Topics:

Service Provider Selection Process

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Study Data

Demographics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Provider Selection Process