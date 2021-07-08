Cancel
Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Live Stream: How To Watch Bucks vs. Suns Game 2 Live Online

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Chris Paul led all scorers in the opening game of the series as the veteran point guard’s 32 points helped secure a 118-105 Game 1 victory over the Bucks. Despite a gutsy performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee couldn’t quite match the versatility of the Suns. Devin Booker had 27 points (and went a perfect 10 of 10 from the line), Cam Johnson and Cam Payne scored 10 apiece off the bench, and Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 19 rebounds in a dominating performance. Can Phoenix take a 2-0 lead, or will the Bucks tie the series at one game piece? Let’s find out!

