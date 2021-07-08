Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Notice Of Second Quarter Results Conference Call

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (" West Fraser" or the " Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/ 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's second quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The Company

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-second-quarter-results-conference-call-301328355.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Canada#Europe#Engineered Wood#Wood Chips#Wfg#Company West Fraser#Lvl#Mdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Warren, NJPosted by
TheStreet

Aquestive Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights On August 3 And Host Conference Call On August 4 At 8:00 A.m. ET

WARREN, N.J., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) - Get Report, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients' unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that it will report results for second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide an update on recent developments in its business after market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

GM Announces 2021 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (GM) - Get Report will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. ET. Financial materials will be available on the company's Investor...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs") to repurchase $475 million of the Company's common stock. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program, under which $1.46 billion remained available as of July 21, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Townsquare CEO Bill Wilson Gives Exclusive Interview To Noble's Michael Kupinski; Townsquare Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) - Get Report ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we") announced today its recent participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek, and the date for the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results. C-Suite Interview...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast On July 29, 2021

ELKHART, Ind., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) - Get Report, a major manufacturer and distributor of building and component products for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing and industrial markets, expects to release its second quarter and six months 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Wisconsin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividends

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Sept. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 13, 2021. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Oct. 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on Oct. 14, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBMD) will issue its second quarter of 2021 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. About Howard Bancorp, Inc. Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank. Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a general commercial banking business through its 13 branches located throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. It had consolidated assets of approximately $2.6 billion at March 31, 2021. Additional information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank are available on its website at www.HowardBank.com.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bank Of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced a domestic public offering of $1.00 billion of subordinated notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Notes") through its Canadian Medium-Term Note Program. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general banking purposes.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Uni-Select Inc. - 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Webcast

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) will hold a conference call between Management and financial analysts to discuss its 2021 second quarter results. The conference call will be held onFriday, August 6, 2021at 8:00 AM Eastern and can be accessed by phone and webcast.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Media Advisory - MDA Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

BRAMPTON, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the burgeoning global space industry, will hold its second quarter financial results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 6:00pm ET. MDA's financial and operating results for the quarter will be issued after markets close on Wednesday August 11 and will be available on the MDA Investor Relations website.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) ("the Company" or "EFSC") will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, July 26, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-800-363-2106 (Conference ID #3330879). The webcast will be accessible via the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call's completion. To access the audio replay, please visit https://bit.ly/EFSC2Q2021. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy