Insights On The Wetsuit Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Thickness, End-user, Application, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wetsuit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wetsuit market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A wetsuit is a garment worn by swimmers, divers, canoeists and individuals who engage in water sports and activities. The suit is made using foamed neoprene bubbles that provide thermal insulation, abrasion resistance and buoyancy to the user. It assists in retaining the body heat and avoiding the condition of hypothermia under water. It also protects against cuts and bruises from rocky reefs and jellyfish stings. Wetsuits are available in a wide variety of thickness and styles such as hooded, sleeveless, convertible, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wetsuit market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Increasing participation in water-based sports activities and development of inland surfing grounds are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of novel technologies in the creation of artificial waves and wave parks are further enhancing product demand. Manufacturers are extensively focusing on creating eco-friendly wetsuits using materials such as natural rubber and water-based glue as a substitute to neoprene. Additionally, green wetsuits are also being manufactured using recycled plastics, water bottles and fishing nets, which are gaining immense popularity amongst the consumers. Various product innovations such as the introduction of shark repellant wetsuits that consist of Shark Attack Mitigation System (SAMS) have significantly impacted the market growth. It camouflages the diver using disruptive coloration and portrays him/her as a potential threat to the carnivore. Moreover, the implementation of favorable policies to promote health management through surfing and diving activities along with rising disposable incomes, is expected to impact the market positively in the coming years.The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global wetsuit market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the wetsuit market in any manner. Report Coverage:

  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

  • Hooded Wetsuits
  • Full Wetsuits
  • Convertible Wetsuits
  • Sleeveless Wetsuits
  • Shortly/Spring Wetsuits
  • Others

Market Breakup by Thickness:

  • 1mm-2mm
  • 2mm-3mm
  • 3mm-4mm
  • 4mm-5mm

> 5mm Market Breakup by End-User:

  • Male
  • Female
  • Kids

Market Breakup by Application:

  • Surfing
  • Scuba Diving
  • Triathlon
  • Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Sport Variety Stores
  • Third Party Online Channels
  • Direct to Customer Channels
  • Franchised Stores
  • Modern Trade Channels

Market Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being O'Neill, Billabong, Rip Curl, Body Glove, Quiksilver, Helly Hansen, Boz Wetsuits, Arena Italia SPA, Hurley, Patagonia, Hyperflex Wetsuits, Speedo, GUL, Typhoon, Isurus, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global wetsuit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global wetsuit industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wetsuit industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the thickness?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wetsuit industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wetsuit industry?
  • What is the structure of the global wetsuit industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global wetsuit industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wetsuit Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Thickness5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Application5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Hooded Wetsuits6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Full Wetsuits6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Convertible Wetsuits6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Sleeveless Wetsuits6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Shortly/Spring Wetsuits6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Thickness7.1 1mm-2mm7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 2mm-3mm7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 3mm-4mm7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 4mm-5mm7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 > 5mm7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Male8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Female8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Kids8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Surfing9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Scuba Diving9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Triathlon9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel10.1 Sport Variety Stores10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Third Party Online Channels10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Direct to Customer Channels10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Franchised Stores10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Modern Trade Channels10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Europe11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Asia Pacific11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 O'Neill16.3.2 Billabong16.3.3 Rip Curl16.3.4 Body Glove16.3.5 Quiksilver16.3.6 Helly Hansen16.3.7 Boz Wetsuits16.3.8 Arena Italia SPA16.3.9 Hurley 16.3.10 Patagonia 16.3.11 Hyperflex Wetsuits 16.3.12 Speedo 16.3.13 GUL 16.3.14 Typhoon 16.3.15 IsurusFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amzbu3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-wetsuit-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-thickness-end-user-application-distribution-channel-and-region-301328131.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
