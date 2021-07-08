Successful season for North Shore Girls Softball 12U Gold All-Star Team

The 12U Gold All-Star Team for the North Shore Girls Softball League coached by Nate Huffstutter, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Eric Marlin has thrived this season and are now heading to the Southern California B State Championship in Lancaster, Calif., this weekend. The girls started the season strong and took the championship against Poway at the East County All-Star Kickoff Tournament in May. The team won the Poway Summer Heat Tournament beating Scripps Ranch in June. At the North San Diego B District Tournament two weeks ago, the girls played hard and were crowned District Finalists after losing to Poway 7-6 in the final game. After the State Tournament, the team will be heading to Sacramento to play in the USA Softball Western National Tournament.