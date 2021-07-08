Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

More Than 25 Canadian Bars And Restaurants Participate In Zero Waste Month

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

Spearheaded by Flor de Caña Rum, Canadian hospitality teams have developed sustainable cocktails to reduce food waste throughout the month of July

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, has launched a global initiative called "Zero Waste Month" that invites eco-conscious bars, restaurants and consumers from around the world to join forces to reduce food waste throughout the month of July - one sustainable cocktail at a time.

More than 30 countries are participating in this inaugural year and Canada is leading the way with more bars/restaurants participating than any other: 29 and counting!

"The Canadian hospitality industry has demonstrated such an outstanding commitment to reducing food waste through sustainable cocktails," said Chris Mosey, Canadian Brand Ambassador for Flor de Caña Rum. "Restaurants have run internal cocktail competitions and worked closely with the kitchens to develop some of the most ingenious and mouth-watering cocktails that are all sustainably produced."

From Banaquiris that use the entire banana including the peels, to rescued greens incorporated into cordials, and strawberry compotes made from pulp, Canada's bars and restaurants have pulled out all the stops.

As the world's only Fair Trade and Carbon Neutral certified rum, Flor de Caña is committed to working hand-in-hand with the bartending community to raise awareness surrounding the issue of food waste. According to the FAO, up to 1/3 of all food produced is lost or goes to waste, resulting in approximately 1.6 million tons every year. Fortunately, some of the best bars in the world are Canadian and these bars are dedicated to reducing food waste as a positive step towards fighting climate change.

This includes bars such as L'Abbatoir, Keefer Bar, Pourhouse, Chambar, Nightingale and more. For a full listing of all participating Canadian bars and the recipes for their sustainable cocktails, please visit www.zerowastecocktails.com. This site also shares videos of world-renowned bartenders, practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life and information on how bars and restaurants can join this cause.

The Zero Waste initiative is supported by Food Made Good, a global non-profit that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry. "Working with an ambitious, outward-looking and creative partner like Flor de Caña is the most effective way we can accelerate progressive practice across hospitality, making bars and restaurant a part of a global sustainability solution," said Simon Heppner, CEO of Food Made Good Global.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award" during the 2020 Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

SOURCE Flor de Caña Rum

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
911
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Food Waste#Zero Waste#Food Industry#Food Drink#Beverages#Cnw#Fao#L Abbatoir Keefer Bar#Food Made Good
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Canada
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

These Louisville restaurants, food businesses were approved for more than $500K through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

More than 200 Louisville area restaurants and food businesses were awarded highly-coveted grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The Small Business Administration program exhausted its $28.6 billion in funding at the end of June, awarding grants to 101,000 businesses across the country. About 170,000 restaurants that applied for around $43 billion were left without funding due to its closure.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Bethlehem restaurant closes after less than a month of business

A fast-casual eatery in Bethlehem has closed after less than a month of business. The Menu of Goodness, a restaurant offering casual American fare like hot dogs, pork roll and sloppy Joe sandwiches, shuttered in recent weeks at 310 E. Goepp St. The business, which opened June 18, no longer has an operational phone number, and a “for rent” sign was visible in the property’s storefront window ...
New York City, NYyeahthatskosher.com

Kosher Restaurants Participating in Restaurant Week Summer 2021

Restaurant Week is always a highlight of the New York City calendar, with restaurants across the five boroughs offering amazing deals that you can’t get any other time. While most of the participating restaurants aren’t kosher, kosher keepers don’t have to miss out on all the fun. Restaurant “Week” Summer...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Here are the Arlington restaurants participating in DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week is returning. The popular foodie event took place in 2020, but the number of participating restaurants was smaller than in previous years and the starting date was later than usual. Restaurant Week will kick off Aug. 6 with about 100 restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth offering special menus...
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

Local restaurants brought in more than $120M in relief funds

Restaurants in San Antonio were collectively awarded more than $120 million in Restaurant Revitalization Funding grants, according to data released by the Small Business Administration July 9. To see the full database, click below. About 420 San Antonio bars and restaurants were awarded funding, with about 6,400 winning grants statewide....
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Taste of Oregon City this month more critical 'than ever'

Grand prize has $1,500 value to encourage public to support recovery of restaurants This month is Taste of Oregon City to highlight downtown restaurants. "Now, more than ever, our restaurants need the support of our community," said Liz Hannum, executive director of the Downtown Oregon City Association. "Dine in, take out, order delivery — every dollar helps our restaurants keep their doors open and their staff employed." Hannum said there are many ways to win by participating in Oregon City's taste month. You can take a selfie and tag @downtownoregoncity or #tasteofoc to be entered in to DOCA's daily...
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

118-year-old Tsingtao Brewery Raises The Bar On The Definition Of A High-end Beer, While Leading The Transformation Of The Industry

QINGDAO, China, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of July 15, the delegation of journalists from foreign media organizations in attendance at 2021 Qingdao Multinationals Summit entered the Qingdao Beer Museum to learn about the culture of the century-old beer as well as about the brewing technology, while quaffing a pint of pure Tsingtao beer, and soaking in the innovation taking place at the brewery.
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Downtown restaurant to open 16 months later than planned

You probably could not have blamed the owners of Reza’s Restaurant for pulling the plug on their downtown Evanston location. The Persian/Mediterranean dining spot on Sherman Avenue was supposed to welcome customers on March 20, 2020. But that was the day Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all non-essential businesses to close...
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

All aboard the Impossible Foods nugget train

It’s been a month of unusually plentiful plant-based chicken news, hasn’t it? On July 8, Beyond announced the release of its new faux-chicken tenders. Last week, Panda Express tantalized fans with news of meatless Orange Chicken. And today, I’m pleased to share good tidings of meat-free nuggetry: Impossible Foods is planning to add plant-based chicken nuggets to its roster.
Clovis, CAFresno Business Journal

Raise a glass: Clovis wine and cheese bar more than just pairings

Cork & Knife in Clovis opened last week. Photo contributed. A new retail spot opened last week, bringing a taste of Europe to Old Town Clovis. Cork & Knife is a production wine store, offering nearly 100 varieties of wine and specializing in artisan meats and cheeses from around the world. The menu features cheese and wine pairings, small plates, boards, salads and pressed sandwiches.
Food & DrinksConfectionary News

Carma Chocolate claims 100% sustainability in all ingredients

Carma Chocolate has announced it has achieved its aim to create 100% sustainable chocolate, making it the fist Barry Callebaut-owned brand to do so. Every ingredient in Carma couvertures: cocoa, dairy, sugar, and vanilla are now all sustainable. Balancing sustainability with reliability and consistency in taste profile and colour, is a critical part of the uniquely Swiss chocolate crafting process.
Restaurantsverdictfoodservice.com

Choco raises funding to create sustainable food supply chain

German technology company Choco, which provides an ordering platform to connect restaurants and suppliers, has raised $100m in Series B funding to build a transparent, sustainable food supply chain. The funding round was led by equity firm Left Lane Capital and joined by Insight Partners. Existing investors Coatue Management and...
La Mesa, CAmissiontimescourier.com

Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant offers the ocean and more

Attention foodies: There is a new fine dining restaurant in La Mesa. Previously called The Vine Cottage, the Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant is now open after closing for renovations and rebranding itself with a new theme of Mediterranean cuisine and modern dishes that capture the flavor of the season. The new menu has a very strong seafood component along a variety of pastas and salads for the non-seafood lover.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Houston restaurant claims Uber Eats owes them more than $20,000

HOUSTON - A local family-owned business claims Uber Eats owes them money from more than 700 orders, or an estimated $20,000. Walk down the stairs at Underground Food Hall on Prairie and Main Street downtown and discover tacos galore at Birria Los Primos, a family-owned business by Emily Garcia and her father, Oscar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy