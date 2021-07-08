Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Planned Watersound Fountains Independent Living Community. (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

The St. Joe Company (JOE) - Get Report ("St. Joe"), Watermark Retirement Communities and BRW Origins, LLC announce the formation of a joint venture to construct Watersound Fountains, a luxury independent living community. Plans call for Watersound Fountains to be located near the Watersound Origins community in close proximity to the famed Scenic Highway 30A corridor and the upscale beach communities of Rosemary Beach, Alys Beach and Watersound Beach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005949/en/

Plans call for Watersound Fountains to be a four-story building featuring 148 independent living apartments as well as planned amenities including a spa, a wellness center, a pool and multiple dining venues. The community is being designed for seniors who generally require little assistance with activities of daily living. Residents will have access to on-property dining and a variety of planned social, educational and recreational programs. The planned community is currently under development adjacent to Watersound Town Center and the future Publix Super Market.

Upon completion, Watersound Fountains is planned to be operated by Watermark Retirement Communities, a nationally recognized innovator in senior living and care. "We are dedicated to enhancing the lives of our residents through fine services, engaging programming, leading integrative wellness and a lifestyle of choice" said Bryan Schachter, Chief Information Officer, Watermark Retirement Communities. "This extraordinary location will offer our residents easy access to natural coastal beauty, cultural activities and amenities that make Northwest Florida such a great place to call home. We look forward to welcoming the first residents to this exceptional community."

St. Joe, with partner Watercrest Senior Living, opened Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach, an assisted living facility earlier this year. "This is our second venture in senior living in Walton County," said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for St. Joe. "At Watersound Fountains we intend to build a community that will appeal to seniors by creating an environment that supports our residents' overall well-being and quality of life."

Site development on Watersound Fountains in currently underway. The parties intend to complete construction and welcome the first residents in 2023.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including statements regarding the proposed Watersound Fountains independent living community. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings as well as the following: (1) the ability of the parties to complete the proposed Watersound Fountains independent living community and (2) the interest of prospective residents in an independent living facility in South Walton County, Florida.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

About Watermark Retirement Communities

For three decades, Watermark Retirement Communities has created extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Watermark currently manages 65 communities in 21 states, including CCRCs, standalone independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities in addition to Medicare-certified rehabilitation and skilled nursing neighborhoods. Watermark has ownership interests in many of these assets, both on its own and through its development arm, The Freshwater Group. More information can be found at www.watermarkcommunities.com.

About BRW Origins, LLC

The principals of BRW Origins LLC's work can be seen up and down the Scenic 30A Corridor along the Emerald Coast of Northwest Florida and beyond. Their combined experience includes a diverse set of asset types in hospitality, residential and commercial development.

©The St Joe Company 2021. "St. Joe ®", "JOE ®", the "Taking Flight" Design ®, "St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®" , " WaterSound ® " and " Watersound Origins ® " are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005949/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
911
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Assisted Living#The St Joe Company#Llc#Watersound Origins#Watersound Fountains#Watercrest Senior Living#Sec#Quarterly Report#Www Joe Com#Ccrcs#Medicare#The Freshwater Group#Brw Origins Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Nominate Now for Influencers in Senior Housing

Having experienced arguably the most drastic highs and lows in the past year compared to any other commercial real estate sector, the senior housing market is now poised to do well once again. Prior to the pandemic, senior living was well-positioned with a drastic uptick in developments and its highest...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

KB Home Announces The Grand Opening Of Savannah At McSweeny Farms, A New Community Located In A Popular Riverside County Master Plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Savannah at McSweeny Farms, a new community of single-story homes in a popular Riverside County master plan. Located in Hemet, California, Savannah at McSweeny Farms is conveniently situated off State Street, south of Highway 74 and east of Interstate 215 and Highway 79. The new community is just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Hemet Valley Mall and outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing, at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the master-planned community's numerous amenities, which include an 18,000-square-foot, farmhouse-style recreation center with a fitness center, outdoor amphitheater and resort-style pool and spa. The community is also a haven for the outdoor enthusiast as it is surrounded by miles of walking trails and private and public parks.
Holland, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Life plan communities let you live your best years, better

Seniors having many options for community living in West Michigan and high demand for single-family housing can make this a great time for seniors to plan for their next phase of retirement. Life plan communities, like The Farmstead by Resthaven, built by EV Construction, offer the opportunity to live comfortably and plan for future care at the same time.
Real Estatemyleaderpaper.com

Main Key Realty - Laura Lohman

Big boost: Lohman of Main Key Realty sees great value in social media. Realtor Laura Lohman of Main Key Realty said she cannot stress enough the importance of social media in today’s market. “Social media is one of the most important and influential parts of the future of real estate,”...
Retailnyrej.com

Commercial Real Estate Guide: Roof Raising: About E-Z Riser Roof Raising

E-Z Riser raises the existing roof of any commercial building to create taller clear heights that meet modern building requirements. This patented expansion process has revolutionized commercial real estate since 1972. Warehouse storage, manufacturing and production, retail big boxes, athletic facilities, self-storage, and second floor additions are just some of...
Houston, TXrealtynewsreport.com

Carroll Sells Houston Property

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Carroll, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and management firm, announced that it has sold Arium Park West, a multifamily property in West Houston. Located at 15555 Richmond Avenue, the 342-unit garden community, is near Houston’s key employment centers including the Energy Corridor, and the...
Boca Raton, FLrebusinessonline.com

CBRE Arranges $99.5M Sale of One Town Center Office Tower in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $99.5 million sale of One Town Center, a 191,294-square-foot office tower located in Boca Raton. Christian Lee, José Lobón, Amy Julian, Andrew Chilgren and Royce Rose of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between CP Group (formerly Crocker Partners) and Siguler Guff & Co. Michael Erickson from Tower Commercial Real Estate is the leasing broker for the property.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Will Begin Process To Seed Majority Owned Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - American Home REIT - with First 20+ Occupied Rental Homes

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced that the Company will begin the process of seeding its American Home REIT Inc. (the "REIT") ("AHR") by transferring over twenty (20) single family rental homes ("SFR"), all currently occupied with long term leases , to the REIT. The Group targets to increase the number of SFR homes under the REIT to more than one hundred (100) homes by the end of 2021.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Keller Williams launches team expansion network

KW Expansion Network will support business operations of the U.S.-based KW real estate expansion teams. Keller Williams has long been hailed as one of the first to embrace the team business model in real estate. The newly launched KW Expansion Network will take that support one step further to systematize the process of bringing expansion teams to new markets. While launched, the Network isn’t expected to be fully functional in all 50 states until next year.
Moonachie, NJdcvelocity.com

Dermody Properties Acquires 50 Knickerbocker Road in Moonachie, New Jersey

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 50 Knickerbocker Road, a +/-72,045-square-foot warehouse on 2.95 acres of land in the Bergen County township of Moonachie. Dermody Properties plans to transition the building from a manufacturing and warehouse facility to a traditional warehouse in a Class A+ location. Capital improvements will include repaving the truck court and parking areas, installing all-new dock packages and a full renovation to existing office space. Dermody Properties closed on the property on June 29. It will be available for lease in Q4 of 2021.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

The Impact Of A Hybrid Work Environment On Real Estate

Rodolfo Delgado is the Co-Founder & CEO of Replay Listings, the first platform to find apartments for rent in NYC focused on unedited videos. As I type this, I’m awaiting my next Zoom meeting in what’s become my pandemic uniform: a button-down shirt tucked neatly into my gym shorts. I know I’m not fooling anyone, and I know I’m not alone. Like many, being able to make my own hours from the comfort of my own home has significantly increased my productivity. I meet virtually with my team several times a week, which serves our needs well as a company squarely situated in the tech sector.
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Durfey: Winds of change in the housing market?

The residential real estate market in Peoria continues to be a seller’s market, certainly, but we are starting to see movement from the extreme seller’s market to one that offers a little more favor to buyers than we have seen in quite some time. There has been a consistent but...
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Shift in metro Phoenix’s housing market is coming

Sellers’ grip on metro Phoenix’s housing market is starting to slip. The supply of Valley homes for sale has steadily been climbing for the past few months, giving buyers worn out by bidding wars and new monthly home price records a better chance to close on one. Drops in listing...
Rockbridge, OHLodging

Island Resort in Fort Walton Beach Acquired by Rockbridge

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Rockbridge acquired the 331-room Island Resort in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, located on 11 acres of real estate with 600 feet of beach. Rockbridge acquired the property from the original owner, who recently invested $20 million to fund renovations that reinforce its operation in the Florida Panhandle. With beachfront...
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters : 7.13.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The real estate market is a buyer’s market right now. But before you sign on any dotted line, consider some important tips that will make buying your DREAM home...a DREAM transaction. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Real Estate Matters. Before you unpack the MOVING BOXES...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paula Lafferty, SnoTemp (Photo: Business Wire)

Summit Bank, the fourth-largest bank headquartered in Oregon, today announced the formation of a Eugene/Springfield Advisory Board, comprised of six business leaders in the community. The advisory board will leverage their skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to Summit Bank's Eugene/Springfield leadership team. This press release features multimedia....

Comments / 0

Community Policy