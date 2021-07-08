6 Historically Black Summer Getaways You Need To Know About

Virginia's 'Historic Triangle' is home to some of the oldest colonial history in the country, and it's worth seeing every part of it. Virginia is one of the oldest states in the United States and so has seen some of the most important historical events of any state. For many years during the early history of the US, it was one of the largest states. In the Confederacy, it was the largest and most powerful state and was home to the breakaway capital and the scene of many of the largest battles.