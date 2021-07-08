Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Evil: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Supernatural TV Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently the move from CBS was a good one for the Evil TV show. The supernatural drama series has been renewed for a third season on the series’ new home, the Paramount+ streaming service. Second season episodes are being released on Sundays. Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi,...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Emerson
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Kurt Fuller
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Aasif Mandvi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Football#Cbs Sports Hq#Catholic#Church#Sundays Paramount#King Size Productions#Comedy Central#Mtv#The Smithsonian Channel#Cbsn#24 7 News#Cbs Sports Hq#Cbs Studios Cbs Studios#Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Witch: Hallmark TV Series Stars React to Cancellation

Good Witch was cancelled by Hallmark recently, and the stars of the series – Catherine Bell, Kat Barrell, and James Denton – have reacted to the news that there won’t be an eighth season. Bell appeared in the Good Witch series and films for 13 years, but that is all coming to an end soon. The series finale for the drama will air on July 25th at 9 PM, and it is titled “The Wedding.”
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Manifest Un-Cancelled? Axed Drama Eyes Renewal at NBC and Netflix

Manifest‘s destiny is up in the air again. Just weeks after NBC cancelled the sci-fi drama after three seasons, TVLine can confirm that the network has restarted talks with Warner Bros. Television about a possible Season 4. As an added twist, Deadline reports that Netflix is also taking part in...
TV SeriesTVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

ABC is the third broadcast network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 20, while the Michelle Young-led cycle of The Bachelorette and new drama Queens close out ABC’s fall launch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

#blackAF: Cancelled; Season Two Renewal for Netflix Series Reversed

A year ago, the #blackAF comedy series was renewed for a second season by Netflix but the decision has now been reversed. Viewers may still see more of the characters, however. The Kenya Barris comedy may become a series of movies on the streaming service, per Deadline. In October, Barris left his $100M deal with Netflix to form BET Studios with ViacomCBS.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Leverage Revival: Trailer, Release Date, Casting and More

One of the few bright spots of 2020 was when IMDb TV announced that it had picked up an official Leverage revival series. The ad-supported service officially ordered a revival season of Leverage in April of last year and we've been scouring the internet for clues about this little reunion ever since. Though COVID-19 shutdowns threw a little bit of a wrench into plans for this series, we can confirm that the season has been filmed and is on its way to Leverage fans. There are a few casting shake-ups, but most of the original crew is back and ready to steal some stuff.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Netflix Announces Its Best Crime Drama Series of All Time

Watching the finest crime dramas is a therapeutic experience. However, given how popular real crime dramas have become in recent years, the genre as a whole may be tiring. Moreover, few genres lend themselves to binge-watching and crime because there is a mystery to be solved and, therefore, a motive to get to the conclusion as soon as possible.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Releasing One Week Early on AMC+

The epic end of The Walking Dead begins one week earlier on AMC+. The Season 11 premiere, split into the two-part "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," is streaming August 15 exclusively for AMC+ subscribers, AMC Networks announced as part of its 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, August 22, taking Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and other survivors underground when a violent storm forces the group into a subway tunnel during a desperate mission to save Alexandria.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Survivor: Season 41? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the 40th season of Survivor, aka “Winners at War”, is hosted, as always, by Jeff Probst. In this edition, 20 legendary winners of the game return to compete against each other. Featuring new twists and turns, the 20th-anniversary edition unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades. The winner will be awarded $2 million, the largest prize in reality show history. The returning champions are Adam Klein (28), Amber Mariano (40), Ben Driebergen (36), Danni Boatwright (43), Denise Stapley (48), Ethan Zohn (45), Jeremy Collins (41), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36), Michele Fitzgerald (29), Natalie Anderson (33), Nick Wilson (28), Parvati Shallow (36), Rob Mariano (43), Sandra Diaz-Twine (44), Sarah Lacina (34), Sophie Georgina Clarke (29), Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45), Tyson Apostol (39), Wendell Holland (35), and Yul Kwon (44).
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Pause with Sam Jay: Season Two Renewal for HBO Late Night Series

Pause with Sam Jay is returning to HBO late-night for a second season. The series’ first season of six episodes kicked off in May and finished airing in June. Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features a different take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Fairly OddParents: Live-Action Casting Announced for Paramount+ Series

A continuation of The Fairly Oddparents is coming to Paramount+, and the cast for the live-action series has now been revealed. The show will star Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen. Both Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are returning to voice the Fairy Godparents from the original series, which aired for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017 on Nickelodeon.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2

July 14 (UPI) -- Loki will return for a second season on Disney+. The streaming service has renewed the series for Season 2, as seen in the Season 1 finale Tuesday. In a post-credits scene in the finale, a case file was shown with a red stamp reading "Loki will return in Season 2."
TV SeriesHipHopDX.com

50 Cent Series ‘For Life’ Close To IMDb TV Move After ABC Cancelation

It appears 50 Cent’s unparalleled run as the urban programming juggernaut of primetime network television is beginning to take a downturn. According to a report from Variety, the ABC series For Life, which 50 Cent served as the executive producer for two seasons, is being poached by IMDB TV’s ad-supported platform after being canceled last month.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Bridge and Tunnel: Season Two Renewal Announced for EPIX Drama Series

Bridge and Tunnel is returning to EPIX for a second season. The cable channel has renewed the series for a six-episode outing set for 2022, per Deadline. Production on the new season will begin this fall. The first season premiered in January 2021. Edward Burns stars in, directs, writes, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy