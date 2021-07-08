Level 10 Construction Continues To Construct State-of-the-Art Healthcare Facilities Expanding Healthcare Construction Throughout California

Cancel
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Level 10 Construction and JRMC Real Estate partnership have completed two, three-story state-of-the-art medical office buildings (MOBs) designed by Raymond Fox & Associates. The third MOB breaks ground in July 2021 and is anticipated for completion May 2022. Each ground-up 52,000-sq.-ft. MOB offers an abundance of outpatient surgery and healthcare services supporting the Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

"Level 10's San Diego team has done a fantastic job for developer JRMC Real Estate, Inc., having completed two medical office building projects valued in excess of $100 Million on time, on budget and with the highest quality of construction. Level 10 Construction treats our projects as if they owned them. We couldn't ask for anything more," says Jamie McCann, JRMC Real Estate.

"We genuinely appreciate working with an owner that trusts and respects what we do at Level 10. Our relationship with JRMC Real Estate is a testament to Level 10's goal for doing repeat work for quality clients, and we look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come," said Mike Conroy, Vice President of Operations at Level 10 Construction.

Level 10 Construction Project Manager Nick Graziano states, "The entire team overcame unique challenges and completed these projects on time and on budget. A huge amount of this success can be attributed to establishing a good relationship with JRMC Real Estate, the City of Escondido, Raymond Fox & Associates, and key subcontractors. These relationships are crucial to our continued success."

Level 10 Construction continues to build healthcare facilities throughout California, having recently completed the Stanford Center for Academic Medicine (CAM) building, a new 168,730-sq.-ft., four-story, faculty office building, located adjacent to the Stanford hospitals and the School of Medicine. The building, designed by HOK, will house faculty and associated staff providing patient care at Stanford Medicine's ambulatory facilities. CAM I has a complex skin system, with terra cotta, stone from France, metal panels, plaster, and various glazing systems. The U-shaped building is connected by two bridges that span the main wings, and contains a "great room" for conferences, café, fitness center, two updated street entrances, nine transplanted live oaks and 50,000-sq.-ft. of landscaping.

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the healthcare, education, life science, corporate, hospitality, and technology, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services, including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com

