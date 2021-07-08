Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call For July 29, 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (ASPN) - Get Report today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company also expects to release financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 29, 2021, following the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-200-6205 (toll-free) or +1 646-904-5544 (international) and referencing participant passcode "494521" a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2021. The conference call will also be available live as a listen-only webcast at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin TM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft ® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel ® and Pyrogel ® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-july-29-2021-301328366.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Aerogel#Resource Efficiency#Infrastructure#Northborough#Aspn#Company#Http Www Aerogel Com#Pyrothin Tm#Ev#Pyrogel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

GM Announces 2021 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (GM) - Get Report will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. ET. Financial materials will be available on the company's Investor...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Estimated Net Asset Value As Of June 30, 2021 And Sets Date To Host The Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DENVER, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (BANX) - Get Report ("StoneCastle Financial" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's June 30, 2021 estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") was $21.80. StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Publication Of 2020 Sustainability Overview

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - Get Report today released Scaling our Sustainability, which outlines the Company's enhanced initiatives to augment its sustainability journey. The fiscal year 2020 report introduces the Company's Human Rights Statement, discusses the Company's strong food safety performance and highlights the Company's commitment to animal welfare, among other items. The report also introduces Company reporting against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Dover Corporation (DOV) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Good morning, and welcome to Dover's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Speakers today are Richard J. Tobin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Cerepak, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrey Galiuk, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $305.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.25 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Automotive Properties REIT Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
Businessbiospace.com

Adamis Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Based on Results Provided by the Inspector of Election, Stockholders Re-Elected All Five Members of the Company's Board of Directors. SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis” or the “Company”) today announced that based on the Inspector of Election’s certified results from the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), each of the Company’s nominees – Howard C. Birndorf, Roshawn A. Blunt, Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., David J. Marguglio and Richard C. Williams – have been re-elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). According to the Inspector of Election’s report, stockholders approved all other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including the approval on an advisory basis of the compensation paid to named executive officers and the ratification on an advisory basis of the appointment of our registered public accounting firm BDO USA, LLP for 2021. The Board thanks the Adamis stockholders for their engagement and support.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

AB To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial And Operating Results On July 29, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - Get Report today announced that Second Quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:30 am (ET), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ali Dibadj, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy