Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call For July 29, 2021

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (ASPN) - Get Report today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company also expects to release financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 29, 2021, following the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-200-6205 (toll-free) or +1 646-904-5544 (international) and referencing participant passcode "494521" a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2021. The conference call will also be available live as a listen-only webcast at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin TM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft ® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel ® and Pyrogel ® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-july-29-2021-301328366.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.