Staying True to Your Calling
“Scanning what other churches are doing can be helpful, but it can also derail you from your calling.”. I know what it feels like to walk into a room and feel like you don’t belong. Somewhere between the invite and the front door, the excitement melts into fear. I’m certain I have nothing to contribute to the conversation. By the time I enter the room, look for a discreet seat in the back and scan the intimidating guest list, my fear has grown into shock about how I even got in. I’m going to do everyone a favor and leave. I’ve felt it. You’ve felt it. Everyone has.outreachmagazine.com
Comments / 0