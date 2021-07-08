Cancel
LG Elevates Its Digital Transformation With Opening Of New Cloud Call Centre

Delivering Efficient, Responsive Cloud-based Customer Service Solution With the Help of Amazon Connect and Genesys Cloud

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) announced the opening of its new Cloud Call Centre in the United States, elevating the company's rapid digital transformation while further improving the quality and efficiency of its customer service. Following North America, LG plans to open Cloud Call Centres in a dozen additional countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy and Vietnam this year and in its home market of South Korea in early 2022.

Implementation of the cloud-based system will create a better customer experience and more positive outcome. The system allows LG's customer service representatives to work collaboratively and effectively from different locations, eliminating the need to be in the same physical space, reducing the likelihood of a quarantine situation. And with the new speech to text (STT) capability that quickly and accurately converts voice calls into written text, customer service representatives can easily and quickly research and respond to reoccurring issues and repeat questions.

If there is a backlog due to a high call volume, the Cloud Call Centre suggests an alternative faster option, such as "talking" to a chatbot on LG's customer service site or another social media platform. An accurate estimate of the wait time will be available in the near future. The system is powered by either Amazon Connect or Genesys Cloud.

"LG's new Cloud Call Centre actively upgrades and refines our service delivery and helps us to ensure the best possible customer outcomes," said Yoo Kyu-moon, executive director of the Customer Service Management Centre at LG Electronics. "With more helpful options to choose from, LG customers can receive the support they need in the way they prefer to receive it."

About LG Electronics, Inc.LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's five companies - Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions - combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, mobile devices, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

