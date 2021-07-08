From enemy to friend

The only thing that sounds too good to be true in this life, that really is true, is the gospel. The only thing that promises to change your life, that will truly change your life for the good, is a dynamic relationship with Jesus Christ. As human beings we are prone to search for fulfillment in everything but the one thing that can truly satisfy. We labor to earn, we fight to own, we struggle to keep; but all this is in vain if we know not the Lord. The person who loses his life for the gospel's sake is the only one that will ultimately experience gain without loss. The person who pursues everything, but Christ will end up losing it all. Take a close introspective look at your present priorities. Are you focused on the only thing that can truly satisfy or are you in pursuit of something that you are guaranteed to be deprived of? The only pursuit that is able to produce peace, power, position, or prosperity of any lasting value or truly purposeful nature is the pursuit of a relationship with Jesus. Seek this first and God will then add to your life blessings that are just too good to be true!