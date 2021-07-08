Cancel
Old National To Announce Second-quarter 2021 Earnings And Hold Conference Call / Webcast

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (ONB) - Get Report will release details of its financial results for the second-quarter 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (Central), 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments and the Company's financial outlook.

The audio webcast link, earnings release and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National's website prior to the beginning of the conference call. The webcast will be archived for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (877) 660-9071 or (International) (929) 517-9523, Conference I.D. 7447647. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. (Central) on July 20 through August 3. To access the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056, Conference I.D. 7447647.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (ONB) - Get Report, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at www.oldnational.com .

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269 Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

