Morrison County, MN

No injuries reported after convenience store catches fire south of Buckman

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation is underway after a local business caught fire in southeast Morrison County, Thursday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire at Trails Edge Food, Fuel and Liquor, located south of Buckman at 9692 Highway 25, at about 10:13 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived on scene, there was smoke coming out of the north and west sides of the building, according to a written statement from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

