Company Insights For Bakery Packaging Market- Featuring Amcor Plc, AS Food Packaging, And Genpak LLC | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery packaging market is expected to grow by USD 8.52 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bakery packaging market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The bakery packaging market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market - Global food wrapping paper market is segmented by type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global PET Packaging Market - Global PET packaging market is segmented by end-user (beverages, household goods, food, and pharmaceutical) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Bakery Packaging Market Participants:

Amcor PlcThe company offers Dairy, Bakery, Breads, and Cereals for bakery packaging

AS Food PackagingThe company offers biodegradable paper products, tray sealing machines, plastic food containers, cookies box, and many more for bakery packaging.

Genpak LLCThe company offers Oven Ready Bakery pans and trays for bakery packaging.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/bakery-packaging-market-industry-analysis

Bakery Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bakery packaging market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Flexible
  • Rigid Plastic
  • Metal
  • Others
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA

The bakery packaging market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of food products. In addition, the growing need to prevent bakery products counterfeiting is expected to trigger the bakery packaging market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the bakery packaging market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70677

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/bakery-packaging-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/bakery-packagingmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/company-insights-for-bakery-packaging-market--featuring-amcor-plc-as-food-packaging-and-genpak-llc--technavio-301326928.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
908
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Food Packaging#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Genpak Llc#The Next Normal#Kraft#Mea#Dairy Bakery#Cereals#As Food Packagingthe#Oven Ready Bakery#Cagr#Ustechnavio
Comments / 0

