Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings Of CNA Financial Corporation And Its Subsidiaries

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) [NYSE: CNA], collectively known as CNA Insurance Companies (CNA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all existing Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of CNAF. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a+" (Excellent) of the members of Western Surety Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All above named companies are headquartered in Chicago, IL. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of CNA, which is considered the lead rating unit in the CNAF enterprise, reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also acknowledge the historical financial support provided by CNA's ultimate parent, Loews Corporation.

The ratings of the CNA Insurance Companies - whose lead member is Continental Casualty Company - recognize the excellent level of risk-adjusted capitalization the company maintains, the group's consistently profitable operating results, and its firmly established position as a leading U.S. writer of commercial and specialty lines. In addition, the ratings recognize CNA's favorable operating platform, which demonstrates considerable geographic and product line scope, strong service capabilities and diversified distribution channel with well-established agency relationships. The group's specialty insurance segment remains the primary engine of profitability and internal capital generation, while commercial insurance operations have steadily improved through significant underwriting and expense management initiatives. The ratings also consider the group's continued focus on ERM and acknowledge the historical financial support provided by the Loews Corporation.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the intermittent adverse impact of CNA's discontinued long-term care program that continues to serve as a drag on CNAF's overall profitability, and exposes its surplus and risk-adjusted capitalization to significant potential volatility. Additionally, occasional catastrophe losses may impact underwriting margins over the near term. CNA's was exposed to a cyber-related intrusion in 1Q/2021, but AM Best expects that the overall impact of the intrusion will remain modest, both operationally and financially.

The ratings of Western Surety Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

Western Surety Group's ratings reflect its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), consistently favorable loss reserve position and modest levels of underwriting leverage. Additionally, Western Surety Group has reported consistently profitable underwriting and operating performance, and a strong market position in the contract and miscellaneous surety bond markets. Slightly offsetting these positive rating factors is Western Surety Group's narrow product focus in the highly competitive surety market environment, which may put pressure on underwriting margins over the near term.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a+" (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following P/C members of the CNA Insurance Companies:

  • American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
  • Columbia Casualty Company
  • Continental Casualty Company
  • The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
  • The Continental Insurance Company
  • National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
  • North Rock Insurance Company Limited
  • Transportation Insurance Company
  • Valley Forge Insurance Company

and for the following members of the Western Surety Group:

  • Surety Bonding Company of America
  • Universal Surety of America
  • Western Surety Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

CNA Financial Corporation —

-- "bbb+" (Good) on $243 million 7.25% senior unsecured debentures, due 2023

-- "bbb+" (Good) on $550 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2024

-- "bbb+" (Good) on $500 million 4.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2026

-- "bbb+" (Good) on $500 million 3.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

-- "bbb+" (Good) on $500 million 3.9% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- "bbb+" (Good) on 500 million 2.05% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

The following indicative Long-Term IRs on securities available under the shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

CNA Financial Corporation —

--"bbb+" (Good) on senior unsecured debt

--"bbb" (Good) on senior subordinated debt

--"bbb-" (Good) on junior subordinated debt

--"bbb-" (Good) on preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005932/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cna Financial Corporation#Credit Ratings#The Long Term Issuer#Cna Financial Corporation#Cnaf#The Long Term Icr#Bbb Lrb#Long Term Issue Credit#The Loews Corporation#Western Surety Group#Bcar#Fsr#P C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Dubai
News Break
Insurance Companies
Country
Singapore
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $32,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Credit rating agencies have confirmed Québec's credit rating

QUÉBEC, July 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Finance and Minister of Economy and Innovation, Eric Girard, is very satisfied with the decisions announced in recent weeks by the rating agencies that attribute a credit rating to Québec. Despite the severe turbulence caused by the pandemic, the agencies...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Financial Institutions worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.51 Million in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of ONE Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.
Credits & Loansalbuquerqueexpress.com

XS Financial Doubles Its Revolving Credit Line With FDIC Bank and Receives Improved Terms

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced today that it has doubled its revolving credit facility from $2 million to $4 million, with an FDIC insured bank, which has a term of two (2) years, expiring in November 2022. XS Financial has also received an increased advance rate on the credit facility. Loans made under the revolving facility will bear interest at an annual rate equal to the greater of i) eight percent (8.0%) per annum or ii) the Wall Street Journal Prime plus four percent (4.0%) and may be prepaid with no penalty at any time. All dollar amounts are in $USD.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Stifel Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Report today announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares ($300 million of aggregate public offering price), each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of perpetual 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, $1.00 par value, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 liquidation preference per depositary share).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bank Of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced a domestic public offering of $1.00 billion of subordinated notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Notes") through its Canadian Medium-Term Note Program. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general banking purposes.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

AB To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial And Operating Results On July 29, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - Get Report today announced that Second Quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:30 am (ET), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ali Dibadj, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

PS Business Parks, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) - Get Report announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ221. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 18, 2021 at 800-839-4018, as well as via webcast on the Company's website.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

AM Best Places Credit Ratings Of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company And Its Operating Subsidiaries Under Review With Positive Implications

AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (SAM) and its operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICR of "bbb-" (Good) of SAM's intermediate holding company, State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) [NASDAQ: STFC]. All of the above companies are headquartered in Columbus, OH. (See below for a listing of the companies.)
Flint, MIwsgw.com

Wanigas Credit Union and Financial Plus Credit Union Exploring “Strategic Partnership”

Flint, MI – The Boards of Directors for Wanigas Credit Union of Saginaw and Financial Plus Credit Union of Flint announced they have mutually agreed to pursue a possible merger, contingent upon a successful exploration and integration review, a favorable membership vote, and regulatory approval. The combined credit union would have over $1.1 billion in assets, eleven branch locations, and approximately 80,000 members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy