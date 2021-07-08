Cancel
Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Earns 5 Spots In Northern California's Super Lawyers® List For 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The yearly Super Lawyers® publication for Northern California has been released, and local law firm Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is proud to announce the inclusion of 5 of its team members. While any lawyer can be nominated for the award, only 5% of practicing lawyers in any given region are honored each year. This year's listees include Bay Area attorneys:

Super Lawyers® publishes annually, and listees are re-evaluated each year to ensure they meet the organization's high standards. Despite that, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has a long-standing presence in the Northern California list: Attorney McGuinn has been listed every year since 2005, and Attorneys Feder and Tietjen every year since 2006.

All Super Lawyers® awardees are evaluated in a 3-step process that looks at a dozen indicators of professional quality, including verdicts and settlements, pro bono and community service, bar activity, peer evaluations, and more. After all, being an outstanding attorney is not just about winning in court; it is about providing excellent client service, going above and beyond to serve your community, and sharing your knowledge with the next generation.

This year's Super Lawyers® listees from Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn are honored to see their efforts appreciated and recognized. However, they believe the reward of seeing a client's life change for the better outstrips any professional recognitions or honors one can earn.

Since its founding in 1980, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has built a national reputation for its tough advocacy and personalized services. The firm has secured over $500 million for its clients, including multiple 9-figure verdicts and settlements. Operating out of the Bay Area, the lawyers at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn have held national corporations and businesses accountable for negligently harming the general public. To schedule a free consultation, visit the firm online at rftmlaw.com. To learn more about Super Lawyers®, go to superlawyers.com.

