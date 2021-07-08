Cancel
Henderson, NV

Legends Business Group, Inc. Corporate Update

By GlobeNewswire
Henderson, Nevada, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is pleased to provide the following Corporate Update:

Since his appointment in January, new CEO/President Paul Bakajin has been taking proactive steps in turning the company around. The Company has now paid our fees to OTC Markets Group and has been in contact with them, working toward getting current with our financials and disclosures reports on the OTC Markets Groups website.

This is very important to our goal of providing more accurate and transparent information about the Company. We will be paying great attention to fixing and updating the profile page when we have full access in the near future. Also, a new company website will be available in the near future to provide more information about our new company direction.

Mr. Bakajin stated, "I'm very confident about the company's future and want to reassure everyone that I am taking all steps in turning the company around. Also, I want to restate that there is no stock split planned in the foreseeable future. I believe Legends Business Group has an excellent shareholder base and I see no need for this now. We have an exciting new opportunity to grow the company in a positive direction, and we will do our best to keep everyone informed about any changes or company events."

Currently, the only media outlet is the Company's Twitter account @LegendsBusiness . We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com . The Company's website, https://legendsbusinessgroup.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:Legends Business Group, Inc. Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com

