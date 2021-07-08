Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Worldwide Footwear Industry To 2026 - Featuring Nike, Adidas And Timberland Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global footwear market reached a value of US$ 248.6 Billion in 2020. Footwear is worn for providing comfort and protection to the feet. It is manufactured using a wide variety of materials such as wood, canvas, leather, jute, plastics and rubber. With the changing aesthetics and fashion trends, the quality and styles of footwear have considerably evolved to provide maximum comfort to the consumers. Footwear can either be machine- or hand-made and is commonly available for both athletic and non-athletic purposes. Although a necessity, footwear has evolved as a symbol of luxury and class over time.Increasing demand for superior quality footwear along with product innovation and premiumization represent some of the key factors driving the market. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the development of unique designs, while also giving importance to comfort. This has led to the introduction of innovative products which are comfortable as well as fashionable. Increasing interest in sports and inclination towards athletic and physical activities such as jogging have also positively impacted the market growth. Although online marketing has overpowered physical shopping experience in most consumer goods segments, consumers still prefer to be physically present while buying footwear. This has further led to the proliferation of organized retail outlets and has improved customer-manufacturer interaction. Furthermore, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and enhanced spending capacities of consumers have also catalyzed the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global footwear market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nike Incorporation, Adidas AG, PUMA, Geox S.p.A, Skechers USA, Incorporation, Timberland, Crocs Retail, Inc., Ecco Sko A/S, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Under Armour Inc., etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global footwear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global footwear industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global footwear market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global footwear industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global footwear industry?
  • What is the structure of the global footwear industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global footwear industry?
  • What are the profit margins in the global footwear industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Footwear Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Material5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing5.8 Market Breakup by End-User5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Non-Athletic Footwear6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Athletic Footwear6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material7.1 Rubber7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Leather7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Plastic7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Fabric 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Footwear Specialists8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Online Sales8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Departmental Stores8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Clothing Stores8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Pricing9.1 Premium9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Mass9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-User10.1 Men10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Women10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Kids10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Europe11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Asia Pacific11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis15.1 Price Indicators15.2 Price Structure15.3 Margin Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Nike Incorporation 16.3.2 Adidas AG 16.3.3 PUMA 16.3.4 Geox S.p.A 16.3.5 Skechers USA, Incorporation 16.3.6 Timberland 16.3.7 Crocs Retail, Inc. 16.3.8 Ecco Sko A/S 16.3.9 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. 16.3.10 Under Armour Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndqezn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-footwear-industry-to-2026---featuring-nike-adidas-and-timberland-among-others-301328118.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Competition#Researchandmarkets Com#Nike Incorporation#Adidas Ag#Puma#Skechers Usa#Crocs Retail Inc#Under Armour Inc#Sales8#Others8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Markets
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Sports
Related
ApparelPosted by
TheStreet

Athleisure Market In Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

The athleisure market research report has been recently published by Technavio. As per this exclusive market research report, the growing prominence of online shopping and the increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate will impact the market positively during the forecast period. However, the availability of counterfeit products might hamper market growth. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the athleisure market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.
Businessgeauganews.com

Under-armour-liquidation-sales

Category Help Wanted / Employment / Computer Services. … goods subject to a number of contracts for sale, and the buyer’s contract is the last one … go into liquidation, the goods are not part of the bankrupt/liquidated buyer’s … the goods in question and other goods supplied under different contracts is paid. Armour v Thyssen Edelstahlwerke AG (1990) Facts: The sellers, Thyssen,.. 9% and a same-store sales increase of 4. … Same-store sales rose 21. … deals: 1​-800-567-9844 Salvage closeouts is the best closeouts & liquidations deals … the best training equipment from Reebok, Adidas, Under Armour, Muhammad Ali.. Feb 24, 2021 — The design and funding of Under Armour point of sale displays and concept … through our factory house stores and other liquidation channels.
Travelgetmarketreport.com

Global Luggage (Business Bags, Travel Bags and Casual Bags) Market Demand, COVID-19 Analysis, Forecast Outlook by 2025: Samsonite International S.A., VF Corporation, LVMH Group (Rimowa), VIP Industries Limited

The report entitled “Global Luggage (Business Bags, Travel Bags and Casual Bags) Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2025 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of the luggage market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global luggage market by value and includes segment analysis as well. The report also includes regional analysis of the luggage market for the following regions: North America, Central and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Personal Luxury Goods Market to Observe Strong Development by L'Oreal, Luxottica Group, LVMH, Richemont

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Personal Luxury Goods Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Personal Luxury Goods market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Personal Luxury Goods Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessPosted by
FootwearNews

Nike and Adidas Are Losing Ground to These Competitors in Women’s Athletic Footwear

Nike and Adidas’ grip on the women’s athletic footwear market appears to have loosened a bit. Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser for The NPD Group Inc., revealed on Twitter this morning that Nike and Adidas have ceded share to Skechers, Brooks, Vans and other leading labels in the first half of 2021. Speaking with FN, the industry insider explained that these ascendant brands are winning over women in multiple ways.
Beauty & FashionMedagadget.com

Orthopedic Footwear Market Trends & Growth 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Revenue, Value, Technological Developments And Forecast To 2026

SEATTLE, July 19, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Orthopedic shoes/footwear are a special footwear type designed for people having various foot disorders, diseases or medical conditions including plantar fasciitis, blisters, hammer toes, foot injuries, bunions, heel spurs, musculoskeletal system alignment issues, diabetes and unequal length of the leg length. Get Sample PDF...
Apparelcoleofduty.com

Denim Jeans Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2025

The Latest Research Report on “Denim Jeans Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Denim Jeans Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The report...
Apparelsneakernews.com

adidas Forum Lo “L.E.A.D. Atlanta” Features A City Map Overlay

From cultivating environmental awareness with Parley to recruiting women-led brands such as HER Studio London for new footwear styles, adidas has long been fostering collaborations that promote worthy causes. The sportswear brand is now honoring Black communities and their leaders who are changing the world one neighborhood at a time, as it teams up with Atlanta-based nonprofit L.E.A.D. for a new adidas Forum Lo.
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Retail Sporting Goods Market is Going to Boom | Adidas, Nike, Converse, Fila

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Retail Sporting Goods Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Retail Sporting Goods Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Retail Sporting Goods market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Retail Sporting Goods Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Athleisure Wear Market Future Innovation Strategies, Sales Analysis, Forecast till 2031 | Nike Inc., Puma SE, Adidas Group

The increasing standard of living of consumers across developed and developing countries has been aiding the demand for athleisure wear. The growing inclination for branded products has a direct impact on the global athleisure wear market. With increasing trade agreements across the world, the global athleisure wear market has an incremental growth opportunities pertaining to strategies and operations for the business.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Sourcing Journal

2 Nike Footwear Suppliers Halt Production Amid Vietnam Outbreak

Changshin Vietnam became the second Nike supplier this week to suspend production in Vietnam due to a coronavirus outbreak. The South Korean-owned shoemaker closed three factories in Dong Nai province near Ho Chi Minh City, Reuters reported Thursday. The factories, which employ 42,000 workers and will remain shut at least until Tuesday, reportedly account for…
ApparelPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nike's limited-edition British Open footwear is inspired by dartboards

For the past few seasons, Nike staff players have received special, limited-edition versions of the company’s footwear to use during major championships. These shoes are given themes, often that match the venues where the tournaments are being played. So, while this year’s Masters theme was using recycled materials, during the recent PGA Championship at Kiawah in May, some players’ shoes had a seersucker pattern of light blue and white.
Apparelinputmag.com

Adidas gives Sean Wotherspoon, of Nike fame, his first original sneaker

Round Two co-founder Sean Wotherspoon is set to get his first-ever original sneaker, courtesy of Adidas. The upcoming Superturf Adventure is a brand-new hiking silhouette that brings together Wotherspoon’s love for corduroy and his happy-go-lucky attitude. Jiminy Cricket, the Disney character from Pinocchio, is embroidered onto the tongue — and...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] Market 2021 Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report till 2029 | Adidas, Nike, MERIDA, TREK

The market research report on the global Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] industry provides a comprehensive study of the various techniques and materials used in the production of Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] market products. Starting from industry chain analysis to cost structure analysis, the report analyzes multiple aspects, including the production and end-use segments of the Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] market products. The latest trends in the Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] industry have been detailed in the report to measure their impact on the production of Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] market products. With the present market standards revealed, the Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] market research report has also illustrated the latest strategic developments and patterns of the market players in an unbiased manner. The report serves as a presumptive business document that can help the purchasers in the global Cycling Clothing [Cycling Apparel] market plan their next courses towards the position of the market’s future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy