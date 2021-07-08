Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Triumph Bancorp Announces Schedule For 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

DALLAS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) today announced that it expects to release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Upon filing, the financial results will be available on the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations portal.

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, Bryce Fowler, CFO, and Todd Ritterbusch, CLO, will review the financial results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk210722.html. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company's website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) - Get Report is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services through its banking subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

www.triumphbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:Luke WyseSenior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relationslwyse@tbkbank.com214-365-6936

Media Contact:Amanda TavackoliSenior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communicationatavackoli@tbkbank.com214-365-6930

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumph Bancorp Announces#Company#Investor Relations#Cfo#Clo#Webcasts#Tbk Bank#Ssb#Finance Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

9,400 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. A number of other...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.06 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.060 EPS.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Triumph Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28 million. The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Vero Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Webcast Scheduled For July 23, 2021

VERO BEACH, Florida, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) ("ARMOUR" or the "Company") announced today that it will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering second quarter 2021 operating results on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Amerant...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nasdaq, inc (NDAQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Nasdaq, inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nasdaq Second Quarter 2021 Results. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Ditmire, Senior Vice President of Investor...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Weighs in on FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.38 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.
Sugar Land, TXPosted by
TheStreet

CVR Partners To Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (UAN) - Get Report, a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution fertilizer products, plans to release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Monday, August 2, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a teleconference call on Tuesday, August 3, at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Press

LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (quarter ended June 30, 2021) after market close on Thursday, August 5. Lionsgate senior management will...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cytokinetics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Cytokinetics from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Cytokinetics, are expected to be $275 million. The offering is expected to close on July 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, Cytokinetics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by Cytokinetics.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy