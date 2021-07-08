Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call For Second Quarter 2021 Results

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

ATLANTA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (EFX) - Get Report will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, in a release to be issued on July 21 after the market closes.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on July 22 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on July 22 at 6:30 am ET.

Conference Call:US/ Canada: (877) 559-1190International: (201) 389-0916

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Webcast:To view the webcast and slide presentation, please click the link and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on investor.equifax.com beginning on July 23.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.At Equifax (EFX) - Get Report, we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION BEN SHEIDLER MediaInquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-for-second-quarter-2021-results-301328364.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Efx#Investor Equifax Com#Equifax Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
modernreaders.com

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $257 million-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.62 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.
TheStreet

Hawkins, Inc. To Release First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results On July 29, 2021

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its first quarter ended June 27, 2021 after the market closes on July 29, 2021 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. About Hawkins, Inc. Hawkins, Inc. was...
TheStreet

Medallion Financial Corp. To Report 2021 Second Quarter Results On Monday, August 2, 2021

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, "Medallion Financial" or the "Company"), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial niche industries, announced today that it will report its 2021 second quarter results after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) - Get Report and (DGICB) - Get Report, an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
TheStreet

Airgain® Reports Granting Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Get Report, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to 11 new non-executive employees who recently joined the Company.
TheStreet

Stifel Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) - Get Report today announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares ($300 million of aggregate public offering price), each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of perpetual 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, $1.00 par value, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 liquidation preference per depositary share).
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Media Advisory - Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Second Quarter Results Conference Call

1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America) Please ask to participate in Canfor's second quarter call. Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In. Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations. Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community...
TheStreet

Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs") to repurchase $475 million of the Company's common stock. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program, under which $1.46 billion remained available as of July 21, 2021.
modernreaders.com

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

FranConnect Reports Record-breaking First Half Of 2021 With Highest-Ever Revenue Growth And Customer Acquisition Rate

HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced that in the first half of 2021 the company achieved its highest-ever revenue growth and rate of customer acquisitions. FranConnect added or expanded relationships with more than 100 franchise brands and multi-location businesses — spanning more than 35,000 franchise locations. Those new clients and expanded partnerships now include nearly half of Entrepreneur's Top 50 and Top 100 Franchises.
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
TheStreet

WEC Energy Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group (WEC) - Get Report, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and...
TheStreet

Blue Foundry Bancorp Announces Closing Of Conversion And Stock Offering

Blue Foundry Bancorp (the "Company"), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, announced today that it had closed its stock offering in connection with the completion of the conversion of Blue Foundry, MHC into the stock holding company form of organization. The Company sold 27,772,500 shares of common stock at...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
TheStreet

Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces July 2021 Cash Distribution

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today a $0.047 per Unit cash distribution to be paid on August 13, 2021, to Unitholders of record on July 31, 2021. Summit II's amended and restated distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") provides residents...
TheStreet

Bank Of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced a domestic public offering of $1.00 billion of subordinated notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Notes") through its Canadian Medium-Term Note Program. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general banking purposes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy