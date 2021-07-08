Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Trip Health Ltd. To Present At The Cowen Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms In Neuropsychiatry Summit

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that Ronan Levy, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, will take part in a panel discussion and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Cowen Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit on July 13, 2021.

The panel discussion, entitled "Emerging Psychedelic Therapies In The Field Of Neuropsych" will take place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 4:15 PM EST.

Investors that are interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Cowen representative for more information.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here .

For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding listing of our common shares on NASDAQ, the timing and results of its research and development programs, approval of phase 1 human trials, if any, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results, the opening of additional clinics, the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, nor the OTC Markets have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media contacts:Rachel MoskowitzAutumn Communications202-276-7881 press@fieldtriphealth.com

Nick Opich / McKenna MillerKCSA Strategic Communications212-896-1206 / 347-487-6197 press@fieldtriphealth.com

Investor contacts:Elizabeth BarkerKCSA Strategic Communications212-896-1203 ebarker@kcsa.com

SOURCE Field Trip Health Ltd.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
916
Followers
33K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
