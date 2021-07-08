Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Paley Center For Media Announces Much Anticipated Yearly Tradition Of Celebrating Shark Week And The Best Moments From The Past 33 Years Of Fin-tastic Footage

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media is pleased to announce that the Paley Center Salutes Shark Week will launch on Sunday, July 11 on the Paley Center's website, paleycenter.org, to celebrate the highly anticipated summer television event Shark Week, airing Sunday, July 11 - Sunday, July 18 on Discovery and discovery+. In addition, Shark Week will be streaming all summer on discovery+. The yearly Paley Center tradition and immersive experience, in partnership with Discovery, features an engaging and interactive salute containing expertly curated clips of some of the best moments in Shark Week history. Audiences will enjoy thrilling videos and information about one of nature's most fascinating creatures while being educated, entertained, and inspired by the dynamic content.

"We are incredibly excited to once again team up with Discovery to offer a special look at one of television's longest-running summer franchises," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This iconic and beloved annual event has not only had an enduring impact on television and popular culture, but has used the lens of TV to inform the public and raise awareness for conservation issues impacting sharks."

Shark Week has evolved from an innovative television programming concept into a powerhouse franchise that involves A-list celebrities. The annual event uses its platform to inform the public and raise awareness for conservation issues impacting sharks while reaching a global audience in seventy-two countries. The Paley Center Salutes Shark Week coincides with the much-anticipated premiere of Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.

Paley Center's content will include excerpts from Best Thing About Summer (2021), as well as classics including Little Bitty Boats and Big Sharks Don't Mix (2014), Sharkzilla: The Nightmarish Megalodon (2012), and more. New this year, Discovery and its partner Oceana will air a public service announcement to raise awareness of the role sharks play in keeping the ocean vibrant and healthy. Oceana, founded in 2001, is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation.

For more information on the Paley Center's Shark Week, visit paleycenter.org.

Media Contacts: Joanna Scholl, The Paley Center for Media, jscholl@paleycenter.org, 212-621-6612 Jake Mendlinger, ZE Creative Communications, jmendlinger@zeccmail.com, 516-639-3373

About The Paley Center for Media The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-paley-center-for-media-announces-much-anticipated-yearly-tradition-of-celebrating-shark-week-and-the-best-moments-from-the-past-33-years-of-fin-tastic-footage-301328404.html

SOURCE Paley Center for Media

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
907
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William S. Paley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Paley Center#President Ceo#Oceana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosColumbian

Celebrities lure wider audience to annual Shark Week

NEW YORK — Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish stayed cool. She drew on her land-based survival skills. “I was as frightened around them as I am around like a pack of pit bull dogs,” she said in an interview. “I feel like animals pick up on your energy. If you’re in there being scared, they’re like, ‘Well, what you got? Why are you scared?’ It’s like being in the ’hood.”
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesNewsweek

'The Haves and the Have Nots' Canceled: Why the OWN Show is Ending

After eight seasons on the air, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end tonight on OWN. Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry and aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the soap opera followed the lives of three families—the Cryers, the Harringtons and the Youngs—struggling to coexist in Savannah, Georgia.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Fred Savage: Celebrating the ‘Wonder Years’ Actor’s Best Moments

Fred Savage is 45 today. No matter what he does the rest of his career, he’ll always be known for his Wonder Years. That means Savage is forever a teenager, forever Kevin Arnold. He was the main focus of the Wonder Years, which ran from 1988-93. ABC aired the pilot right after the then Washington Redskins beat the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl. Its target audience, no doubt, was younger Baby Boomers and the Gen X crowd. Fred Savage was its star and people wanted to follow the life of Kevin, his best friend Paul and Winnie, his crush.
Mobile, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Christopher Cross celebrates album’s 40th year at Mobile Civic Center

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the. first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album. of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist. In a...
TV Seriesswiowanewssource.com

Discovery creates fin-credible 45 hours of programming for Shark Week

Discovery Channel is planning a new record of 45 hours of shows for this year's Shark Week. Celebrities include Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, and Dr. Pimple Popper, as Dr. Sandra Lee explores the world of shark skin. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
TV SeriesNew York Post

Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ kicks off its 33rd year

“Shark Week” lies on the horizon — always a good indicator that it’s July in the world of television. This year, Discovery’s annual programming slate, now in its 33rd year, airs/streams over 45 hours of all-things sharks (and then some) from Sunday, July 11 to Sunday, July 18, including exclusive specials on discovery+.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

The Weather Channel Announces Promotional Content With Daikin

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network, the #1 source for weather news and information on TV for nearly 40 years, and Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate centric and sustainability platform, announce a new relationship with Daikin, the #1 heating and air conditioning manufacturer worldwide. This new, almost year-long relationship places Daikin as the sponsor of The Weather Channel's " Air Quality Index Report", providing viewers with air quality forecasts on the network's morning show, America's Morning Headquarters. The Daikin sponsorship will also be extended to Pattrn through a custom content series titled " Clean Air Community" providing solutions-based explainers about what communities, companies and leaders are doing to have a more positive impact on the environment, both indoors and out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy