Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Data From A Phase I Study Of RM-1929 Photoimmunotherapy In Japanese Patients With Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Was Published In The International Journal Of Clinical Oncology

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (Rakuten Medical) announced that data from a phase I, single-center, open-label study of RM-1929 photoimmunotherapy in Japanese patients with recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (rHNSCC) was accepted for publication in the International Journal of Clinical Oncology and published on June 24, 2021.

The manuscript describes the design of a Phase I study, where patients were given a single fixed dose (640 mg/m²) of RM-1929, an anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab conjugated with a light-activatable dye (IRDye®700DX), and a fixed light treatment dose (50 J/cm² for superficial illumination; 100 J/cm fiber diffuser length for interstitial illumination) in Japan. The study was designed to evaluate the safety, tumor response (modified RECIST v1.1 by central radiology review), pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity administered in subjects with rHNSCC.

The data concluded that RM-1929 photoimmunotherapy showed a manageable safety profile in rHNSCC - and showed tumor response in the heavily pre-treated patient population was clinically meaningful and warranted further investigation.

RM-1929 is a first-in-class drug developed on the Illuminox™ platform based on photoimmunotherapy and received conditional marketing approval in Japan from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in September 2020.

A paper of full text is available at https://rd.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10147-021-01960-6

* RM-1929 and ASP-1929 are analogous. Extensive physiochemical studies show that they have comparable physical and chemical properties.

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing precision, cell-targeting investigational therapies on its Illuminox™ platform, which, in pre-clinical studies have been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Outside of Japan, Illuminox therapies have not yet been approved as safe or effective by any regulatory authority. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer and aims to realize a society where cancer patients can lead fulfilling lives. With its headquarters, and research and development base in the United States, Rakuten Medical has 6 locations in 5 countries, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

About ASP-1929

Since 2013, Rakuten Medical, Inc. has been using an exclusively licensed antibody complex to develop new cancer therapies based on its Illuminox™ technology platform. Rakuten Medical's first pipeline drug developed on Illuminox is ASP-1929, an antibody-drug conjugate comprised of the antibody cetuximab and IRDye® 700DX, a light activatable dye. ASP-1929 binds to epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR), a cancer antigen expressed in multiple types of solid tumors, including head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer. After binding to cancer cells, ASP-1929 is locally activated by non-thermal red light (690 nm) illumination emitted by an investigational laser device system. Pre-clinical data indicate that Illuminox technology induces a biophysical process that compromises cell membrane integrity, leading to cancer cell death and tumor necrosis. ASP-1929, has received conditional early approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare in September 2020, and is currently under investigation in a global phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck cancer. Rakuten Medical, Inc. is moving forward with product development by conducting clinical trials of monotherapy and combination therapy with other drugs. Outside of Japan, ASP-1929 has not yet been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Illuminox™ Platform

The Illuminox platform is an investigational platform based on a cancer therapy called photoimmunotherapy, which was developed by Dr. Hisataka Kobayashi and team from the National Cancer Institute in the United States. Rakuten Medical is developing the Illuminox platform as a technology consisting of a drug, device and other related components. The drug component of the platform consists of a targeting moiety conjugated with one or more dyes leading to selective cell surface binding. The device component consists of a light source that locally illuminates the targeted cells with non-thermal light to transiently activate the drug. Pre-clinical data have shown that this activation elicits rapid and selective necrosis of targeted cells through a biophysical process that compromises the membrane integrity of the targeted cells. Therapies developed on Illuminox may also result in local and systemic innate and adaptive immune activation due to immunogenic cell death of the targeted cells and/or the removal of immunosuppressive elements within the microenvironment. Outside of Japan, Illuminox therapies have not yet been approved as safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements that correspond to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause Rakuten Medical's business plans and results to differ from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these statements. These "forward looking statements" contain information about the status and development of our products, including products developed on the Illuminox platform such as ASP-1929, and other regulatory and marketing authorization efforts. The approval and commercial success of the products may not be achieved. Forward looking statements relate to the potential benefits, efficacy, and safety of ASP-1929, and the status of regulatory filings. Such statements may include words such as "expect," "believe," "hope," "estimate," "looks as though," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "suggest," "plan," "strategy," "will," and "do", and are based on our current beliefs. In addition, this press release uses terms such as "important," "notable," "generally well tolerated," "manageable," and "abnormal" to express opinions about clinical trial data. Ongoing clinical trial studies include various risks and uncertainties, in particular, problems that arise during the manufacturing stage of ASP-1929, the occurrence of adverse safety events, situations in failure to demonstrate therapeutic benefits, and other various risks and uncertainties, both reasonable and unreasonable. For this reason, actual results, including regulatory approvals and uncertainties in the commercialization process of ASP-1929, may differ from published information. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update this or any other forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or events, changes in assumptions, changes in the factors affecting forward-looking statements. If one or more forward-looking statement(s) is updated, no inference should be drawn that additional updates will be made to those or other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-from-a-phase-i-study-of-rm-1929-photoimmunotherapy-in-japanese-patients-with-recurrent-head-and-neck-squamous-cell-carcinoma-was-published-in-the-international-journal-of-clinical-oncology-301328256.html

SOURCE Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
908
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Cancer Research#Clinical Research#Japanese#Irdye#Recist#Rm 1929#Asp 1929#Physiochemical#Rakuten Medical Inc#Rakuten Medical#Egfr#Illuminox Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Cancer
Related
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Approves Octapharma’s Octagam 10% for Adult Dermatomyositis

PARAMUS, N.J. (July 20, 2021) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Octapharma USA for Octagam® 10% [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)], the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) to be indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease. The FDA approval...
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Pivotal study data drive glaucoma patient treatment decisions

Two trials examine factors affecting the risk of disease. To improve patient care, guidelines for clinical and therapeutic management should be based on high- quality scientific evidence, such as the European Glaucoma Society’s Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, fifth edition,1 which contains only references from first-rate systematic reviews, landmark glaucoma trials, and population-based studies.
Cancerbiospace.com

Preclinical Data on New Pancreatic Cancer Drug Shines with over 90% Efficacy

Dallas-headquartered clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm Lantern Pharma has shared positive results from its ongoing clinical trial on a new treatment for patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Preclinical data for its drug candidate, LP-184, reportedly showed over 90 percent efficacy in shrinking pancreatic cancer tumors in mouse models in vitro, in-vivo,...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Leukocyte Interleukin Injection Immunotherapy Produces Significant Survival Benefit in Landmark Head, Neck Cancer Study

CEL-SCI Corporation plans to file for FDA approval in patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck based on these trial results. The phase 3 results from a landmark immunotherapy study of the leukocyte interleukin for injection (Multikine; CEL-SCI Corporation) in advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) found significant 5-year survival benefits, according to the company.
ScienceNature.com

Expression patterns and prognostic potential of circular RNAs in mantle cell lymphoma: a study of younger patients from the MCL2 and MCL3 clinical trials

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is characterized by marked differences in outcome, emphasizing the need for strong prognostic biomarkers. Here, we explore expression patterns and prognostic relevance of circular RNAs (circRNAs), a group of endogenous non-coding RNA molecules, in MCL. We profiled the circRNA expression landscape using RNA-sequencing and explored the prognostic potential of 40 abundant circRNAs in samples from the Nordic MCL2 and MCL3 clinical trials, using NanoString nCounter Technology. We report a circRNA-based signature (circSCORE) developed in the training cohort MCL2 that is highly predictive of time to progression (TTP) and lymphoma-specific survival (LSS). The dismal outcome observed in the large proportion of patients assigned to the circSCORE high-risk group was confirmed in the independent validation cohort MCL3, both in terms of TTP (HR 3.0; P = 0.0004) and LSS (HR 3.6; P = 0.001). In Cox multiple regression analysis incorporating MIPI, Ki67 index, blastoid morphology and presence of TP53 mutations, circSCORE retained prognostic significance for TTP (HR 3.2; P = 0.01) and LSS (HR 4.6; P = 0.01). In conclusion, circRNAs are promising prognostic biomarkers in MCL and circSCORE improves identification of high-risk disease among younger patients treated with cytarabine-containing chemoimmunotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant.
Chinabiospace.com

BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

“We are excited to submit the eighth marketing application for tislelizumab, of which five have been approved in China. As the first global Phase 3 ESCC clinical trial, the differences in clinical practice in various countries and regions have been fully taken into account, which indicates the result is fully globally representative.” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “The results demonstrated improved efficacy of tislelizumab monotherapy over chemotherapy in second-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ESCC and the potential to benefit patients with improved overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy. We look forward to further communication with CDE and hope this medicine will benefit Chinese patients with locally advanced or metastatic ESCC soon.”
Hampton, NJPosted by
TheStreet

Celldex Therapeutics Presents Positive Data From CDX-0159 Phase 1b Study In Chronic Inducible Urticaria At EAACI 2021

- 95% complete response rate after single dose of CDX-0159 - - Rapid, profound and durable responses offer patients opportunity for quick, lasting, meaningful relief - - Median duration of response 77+ days in Cold Urticaria and 57+ days in Symptomatic Dermographism - - Serum tryptase and skin mast cell depletion mirror clinical activity - - Favorable safety profile - - Company to host webcast conference call on Monday, July 12 at 8:15 a.m. ET -
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Cetuximab in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma: biological mechanisms involved in efficacy, toxicity and resistance.

By Elena Muraro,Giuseppe Fanetti,Valentina Lupato,Vittorio Giacomarra,Agostino Steffan,Carlo Gobitti,Emanuela Vaccher,Giovanni Franchin. Since its introduction, the use of cetuximab in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) has experienced an evolution. Currently, cetuximab associated with radiotherapy is limited to the treatment of patients affected by a locally advanced malignancy and unfit for cisplatin. However, reliable biomarkers of cetuximab efficacy in this cancer setting are still lacking. This review focuses on the mechanisms of action of cetuximab, highlighting, in particular, the consequences of the binding to EGFR, and the pathways involved in the development of adverse events or acquired resistance. Indeed, adverse events, such as skin rash, have been associated with cetuximab efficacy in HNSCC several times. Acquired resistance is associated with microenvironment plasticity, which is, in turn, characterized by an increased immune infiltrate. The better definition of patients eligible for this kind of therapy could improve HNSCC management, possibly proposing a combined treatment with radiotherapy, cetuximab and immune checkpoint inhibitors as recently investigated.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Galectin Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results From A Phase 1b Clinical Trial Extension Of Belapectin In Combination With KEYTRUDA® In Advanced Metastatic Melanoma And Head And Neck Cancer

Belapectin and KEYTRUDA ® combination immunotherapy in patients with treatment-refractory and progressive diseases shows a cancer control rate of 56% in melanoma and of 40% in head and neck cancer. Melanoma patients in the study had a particularly severe prognosis, with four out of nine having choroidal primary tumors and...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Adagio Medical Announces First-In-Human Use And Initiation Of Multi-Center Study Of Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation For Treatment Of Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia, Opening New Possibilities For High-Risk Patients

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced successful first-in-human use of ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) for the treatment of monomorphic VT. The two-hour mapping and ablation procedure was performed...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Arcutis Announces First Patient Enrolled In Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Topical Roflumilast Foam (ARQ-154) As A Potential Treatment For Seborrheic Dermatitis

Topical roflumilast potential "Best-in-Class" topical PDE4 inhibitor. Seborrheic dermatitis affects 10 million patients in the U.S. Potential first new topical treatment for seborrheic dermatitis in decades. The Company anticipates topline data in the second or third quarter of 2022. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Direct Biologics Announces FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For A Phase I/II Clinical Trial Studying ExoFlo For Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, a market-leading innovator and cGMP manufacturer of regenerative biologic products, announced today that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to conduct a Phase I/II clinical trial using ExoFlo™ in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The Company now has four IND protocols approved by the FDA. This trial represents its first non-COVID-19-related investigational approval. Direct Biologics is the only EV company with INDs approved for the full breadth of COVID-19 indications, as well as ARDS.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

One In Four Patients In Latest Clinical Study Show No Symptoms Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea After Vivos Treatment

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (the "Company" or "Vivos") (VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced results from a national study commissioned by the Company to assess patients' airway function and OSA symptoms after undergoing the Vivos treatment.
Sciencemybuckhannon.com

‘100,000 parameters’: WVU researcher leads effort to reduce data-transfer error in radiation therapy for oncology patients

MORGANTOWN — Just as helicopter traffic reporters use their “bird’s eye view” to route drivers around roadblocks safely, radiation oncologists treating a variety of cancers can use new guidelines developed by a West Virginia University researcher to reduce mistakes in data transfer and more safely treat their patients. Ramon Alfredo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy