Dry Eye Disease Clinical Markets 2021-2029: Marketed And Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming And Regulatory Events, Epidemiology, Licensing And Acquisition Deals, Drug Revenues

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Dry Eye Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Dry Eye Disease market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, epidemiology information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts. Key Takeaways

  • The publisher estimates that in 2020, there were 1.52 billion prevalent cases of dry eye worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 1.72 billion prevalent cases by 2029.
  • The approved drugs in the dry eye space focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of approved drugs are administered via the topical route, with one product available as an intraocular/subretinal/subconjunctival formulation.
  • The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for dry eye are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.
  • Therapies in development for dry eye focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the topical route, with the remainder being intranasal, oral, and intraocular/subretinal/subconjunctival formulations.
  • High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the dry eye space comprise topline Phase II trial results for NRO-1, ECF843, and OTXCSI; topline Phase IIb trial results for AR-15512; topline Phase III trial results for MIM-D3 and CyclASol; and an expected PDUFA date for OC-01 Nasal Spray.
  • The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I ophthalmology-other asset is 22.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 55%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.9 years in the overall ophthalmology space.
  • The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for dry eye have been in the late phases of development, with 56% of trials in Phase III-IV, and only 44% in Phase I-II.
  • The US has a substantial lead in the number of dry eye clinical trials globally. France leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
  • Clinical trial activity in the dry eye space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for dry eye, with 87 trials.
  • Novartis leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for dry eye, followed by AbbVie.

Key Topics Covered: OVERVIEW KEY TAKEAWAYS DISEASE BACKGROUND

  • Definition
  • Patient segmentation
  • Symptoms
  • Risk factors
  • Diagnosis

TREATMENT

  • Ocular lubricants
  • Prescription drugs
  • Eyelid hygiene
  • Surgical treatment

EPIDEMIOLOGY MARKETED DRUGS PIPELINE DRUGS RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

  • NovaTears for Dry Eye ( April 13, 2021)
  • RGN-259 for Dry Eye ( March 18, 2021)
  • Visomitin for Dry Eye ( February 22, 2021)
  • Reproxalap for Dry Eye ( January 7, 2021)
  • NovaTears for Dry Eye ( December 22, 2020)
  • PL-9643 for Dry Eye ( December 15, 2020)
  • Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution (VOS) for Dry Eye ( November 2, 2020)
  • OC-01 Nasal Spray for Dry Eye ( May 11, 2020)
  • EYSUVIS for Dry Eye ( March 9, 2020)
  • Reproxalap for Dry Eye ( December 3, 2019)
  • OC-01 Nasal Spray for Dry Eye ( October 4, 2019)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

  • Oyster Point Pharma Submits NDA For OC-01 Nasal Spray
  • FDA Approves Eysuvis For Dry Eye Disease
  • EMA Unconvinced By Xiidra Dry Eye Data

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

  • IACTA Licenses Dry Eye, Conjunctivitis Candidates To Zhaoke

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

  • Sponsors by status
  • Sponsors by phase
  • Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY APPENDIXFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fup16

