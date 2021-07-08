Dry Eye Disease Clinical Markets 2021-2029: Marketed And Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming And Regulatory Events, Epidemiology, Licensing And Acquisition Deals, Drug Revenues

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that it entered into an exclusive license with the Regents of the University of California, expanding its proprietary technology for detecting enzymatic protease activity in human clinical samples. Under the terms of this agreement, in combination with a related 2020 license from UC, the Company receives a worldwide exclusive license to patent rights covering certain engineered substrates and their use in measuring degradative enzymes for disease conditions, including cancer. This technology was originally developed in the laboratory of Dr. Michael Heller at University of California San Diego.