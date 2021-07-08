Cancel
Politics

ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: State agency should support better air quality by national parks

Beaumont Enterprise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe air quality over the Big Thicket National Preserve units in East Texas is pretty good — and we’d like to keep it that way. The preserve’s nine land units and six water corridors are far enough away from the region’s petrochemical plants that air pollution is usually not a problem for them. But a recent decision by the state environmental agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, could jeopardize that status for the Big Thicket or any national park or preserve in Texas.

