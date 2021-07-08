ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: State agency should support better air quality by national parks

“Camping” can mean a whole bunch of different things depending on your travel style. The great news? You can always find an experience to fit your sense of adventure among those definitions, whether you’re headed out on a front-country camping trip (parking beside your campground), backcountry expedition (hiking some distance to a more remote spot), or a rustic lodge where you can tuck into a proper bed instead of a tent and sleeping bag. The United States National Park Service offers some of the most picturesque camping locations. Of the country’s 59 total National Parks you can visit, here’s a rundown of the best national parks for your next camping destination.