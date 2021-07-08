Cancel
Outlier Ventures Launches Filecoin Base Camp To Accelerate The Next Generation Of Startups In The Open Metaverse

LONDON, July 08, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Filecoin Base Camp accelerator will catalyse the growth of new ecosystem projects building the next generation of decentralised data protocols and applications that will drive the adoption of Web 3.0.

The Filecoin Base Camp accelerator is the first of Outlier Ventures' collaboration programs. Each year, Outlier Ventures will align with organisations like Filecoin that are leading the development of core blockchain technologies to host dedicated accelerators, each consisting of ten startups that will participate in a five-month program. Base Camp accelerators help startups refine business strategies, reach product-market fit, stimulate community growth, and define token design and governance. Cohort participants will gain access to Outlier Venture's network of investors and mentors to support fundraising efforts—the ultimate goal of each Base Camp accelerator. In addition, participating teams will receive investment from both Outlier Ventures and Protocol Labs at the outset of the program.

The Filecoin Base Camp will nurture teams whose business potential will leverage Filecoin's decentralized storage stack to create new use cases that are in line with Outlier Ventures' Metaverse OS thesis.

Participating startups will gain exposure to both Outlier Ventures' and Protocol Labs' ecosystems, offering an unparalleled opportunity for founders to scale their technology and grow their business. The Filecoin developer community is one of the most active and fast-growing in the Web 3 space, with hundreds of applications being built on the protocol and thousands of developers entering the ecosystem through hackathons and educational programs. The Filecoin network currently has over 6.44EiB of storage capacity committed from over 2,300 miners all over the world.

The Outlier Ventures Base Camp program has been accelerating blockchain startups since 2019 and has notable alumni such as DIAData, Boson Protocol, NFT42, Cryptio, Crucible, among others who have collectively raised over $100m in seed capital.

Applications for the Autumn program are open today and will close on July 28, 2021.

Founders interested in applying can book office hours with representatives to learn more about the program and how the accelerator can play a key role in contributing to the growth of their project.

For more information, please visit outlierventures.io/base-camp.

About Filecoin

Filecoin, the world's largest decentralized network, allows users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. Filecoin is completely open-source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. The Filecoin protocol runs on an advanced and novel proof system to provide unmatched efficiency and reliability. Filecoin's advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world's most valuable data sets.

About Outlier Ventures

Outlier Ventures has been backing startup founders since 2014 and are now established as the world's leading accelerator platform for the Open Metaverse. Building on eight years of industry experience, Outlier Ventures designs bespoke programs that help refine business strategy, product-market fit, community growth, token design and governance as well as an investor and mentor network.

Contact: blake@outlierventures.io

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlier-ventures-launches-filecoin-base-camp-to-accelerate-the-next-generation-of-startups-in-the-open-metaverse-301328324.html

SOURCE Outlier Ventures

