50 Cent reveals that he is no longer interested in doing Verzuz battle against The Game. While celebrating the premiere of his new show Power Book III: Raising Kanan, an interviewer asked 50 about Verzuz and he revealed he wouldn’t be interested. “A Verzuz battle? Probably not,” 50 said. “We back outside. That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house. Now that we back outside, there’s other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there.”