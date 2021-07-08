Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Imperial Provides Additional Details Regarding Rights Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSX:III) is providing additional details of the Rights Offering completed June 25, 2021.

To the knowledge of the Company, no person became an insider as a result of the Rights Offering. Existing insiders acquired an aggregate of 5,834,477 shares pursuant to the Basic Subscription Privilege and 1,453,337 shares pursuant to the Additional Subscription Privilege.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
912
Followers
33K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Iii#The Rights Offering#Company#Imperial Imperial#Red Chris#Huckleberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Vizsla Silver to Acquire 100% of the Panuco District

(VZLA-TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding amending agreement (the "PanucoAmending Agreement") with Minera Rio Panuco SA de CV ("Minera Rio Panuco") and has executed a binding option exercise notice ("CopalaExercise Notice") with Silverstone Resources S.A de CV ("Silverstone"), which together will constitute the acceleration and exercise of the Company's option to acquire 100% of the Panuco-Copala silver-gold district ("Panuco District" or the "Project") located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Canfor Announces Production Curtailment In Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) is announcing the curtailment of approximately 115 million board feet of production capacity at its Canadian sawmills during the third quarter of 2021 due to the significant supply chain challenges and transportation backlog in Western Canada as a result of the extreme wildfire conditions.
Economymining-technology.com

Wedgemount begins exploration work at Canadian copper and gold project

Junior mineral exploration company Wedgemount Resources has started its 2021 field exploration programme at its Cookie copper and gold project in British Columbia, Canada. Located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia, the Cookie project covers an area of more than 28,000ha. The 2021 programme’s primary...
Metal MiningPosted by
TheStreet

Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares Of Probe Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company) announces that today it acquired 15,041,746 common shares (the "Shares") of Probe Metals Inc. ("Probe") at a price of $1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $23,690,749.95. Prior to such acquisition, Eldorado...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Standard Lithium Appoints Dr. Volker Berl To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (" Standard Lithium" or the " Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, announces that effective immediately Dr. Volker Berl has been appointed as an independent director of the Company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SkyChain Closes First Tranche of June Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - SkyChain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of June 7, 2021. Under the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 198,446 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.78 per Unit for gross proceeds of $154,787.88. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$1.50 per Share until January 16, 2022 which is 6 months from the date of issuance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kraken Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire PanGeo And Announces Public Offering Of Units

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kraken Robotics Inc. (" Kraken" or the " Company") (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the " PanGeo Agreement") whereby Kraken Robotics Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken, will acquire all of the issued share capital of PGH Capital Inc. (" PGH Capital") on substantially similar terms to those set out in the non-binding letter of intent dated April 8, 2021, and disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 9, 2021 (the " PanGeo Transaction"). PGH Capital operates its business through its subsidiaries, PanGeo Subsea Inc. and PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited (collectively with PGH Capital, " PanGeo"). PanGeo is a private Canadian services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed with offices in St. John's, Newfoundland and Aberdeen, United Kingdom. PanGeo's assets consist primarily of human capital, know-how and equipment comprised mostly of sub bottom imaging units and acoustic imaging units that are used to provide sub-seabed survey services.
Economydallassun.com

Eskay Mining Announces Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report On Its 100% Owned Consolidated Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') technical report dated July 16, 2021 with an effective date of June 8, 2021 and entitled 'NI 43-101Technical Report on the SIB-Corey-North Mitchell Property' (the 'Technical Report') in respect of its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (the 'Property'). The Technical Report was co-authored by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., Neil D. Prowse, M.Sc., John DeDecker, Ph.D., Andrew J. Mitchell, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Rachel S. Y. Kim, M.Sc. The Technical Report provides a summary of the history of the Property and the work carried out on the Property in the summer of 2020 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Golden Star Provides Update Regarding the Sale of Bogoso-Prestea

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") announces that Future Global Resources Limited ("FGR") has defaulted on its obligation to pay the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Caystar Holdings ("Caystar"), $15 million of the purchase price relating to the sale of Golden Star's 90% interest in the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine to FGR under the share purchase agreement dated July 26, 2020, as supplemented by a letter agreement dated September 30, 2020, and amended by a first amending agreement dated March 28, 2021 and a second amending agreement dated May 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Share Purchase Agreement"). FGR has claimed that it is entitled to set-off its obligation to make such payment under the Share Purchase Agreement as a result of various alleged breaches of the Share Purchase Agreement, a claim which Golden Star and Caystar believe to be completely without merit. Caystar has also demanded that FGR's major shareholder, Blue International Holdings Limited ("BIH"), pays the amount of $15 million pursuant to the guarantee made by BIH in the Share Purchase Agreement. In the event payment is not received from BIH, Golden Star and Caystar are evaluating all available avenues of recourse in order to seek full recovery of amounts owed by FGR under the Share Purchase Agreement.
San Jose, CAthepress.net

Spectra7 Announces Share Consolidation

Company files articles of continuance to move its governing jurisdiction to the Province of Ontario. SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), announces that board of directors of the Company has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis one new common share for every 50 existing common shares (the "Consolidation").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sierra Metals Changes To Board Of Directors

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) (BVL: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") announced today that, following the majority of withhold votes cast by shareholders in respect of the re-election of J. Alberto Arias at the Company's annual shareholders' meeting held on June 10, 2021, Mr. Arias and Ricardo Arrarte have resigned as directors of the Company. Mr. Jose Vizquerra Benavides, the Chairman of the Board of Sierra Metals, stated: "We thank Messrs. Arias and Arrarte for their service as directors and wish them well in their future endeavors".
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Trillion Energy Presenting At Emerging Growth Conference On July 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. ("Trillion" or the "Company") (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 21, 2021 and invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details Of Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call And Webcast

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company") (TSX:KL) (KL) - Get Report (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.kl.gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy